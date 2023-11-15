On Oct. 7, the world witnessed a major inhuman brutal attack carried out by Hamas. More than 1,200 people were tortured and brutally murdered, in such a way that "terrorism" is too gentle of a word to describe those crimes. Now, more than 230 hostages, from more than 30 nationalities, are being held by this brutal organization. There is no nation in the world that would accept such an attack. This nightmare happened to unfold in Israel, but Hamas and other similar groups are a threat to everyone everywhere.

This is clearly a global humanitarian crisis.

The world cannot and should not stay in silence on the hostages and on such attacks, and on Hamas's stronghold over the 2 million people of Gaza. This is especially true for the global environmental movement, which claims to care about the future of humanity. Environmental leaders, like myself, work throughout our lives to create and shape a better world for the generations to come. But there is no value in our work or in a more sustainable world if humanity does not exist. Humanity is the driving force behind our work, and is the basic principle for everything in this world.

The United States, U.K. and several other countries have designated Hamas a terrorist organization; why don't we hear the environmentalists saying the same, when the lives of these hostages, including babies, children and elderly people, are at such risk?

In recent years, the global environmental movement has stood alongside and spoken out about other issues and causes outside of its direct focus on the planet, including giving support to the anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

As the leader of an Israeli environmental technology company, and as a human being, watching the absence of the green movement during the ongoing hostage crisis and in taking a stand against Hamas in general, is incredibly painful and disappointing.

So far, the biggest name in climate change that has been associated with the crisis in Gaza is Greta Thunberg. But, if anything, her social media post of herself with a sign claiming to "Stand with Gaza," is much more problematic than it is helpful. What does she mean to stand with Gaza?

Hamas is holding the entire civilian population of Gaza hostage, hoarding food, fuel, water and other supplies, rather than sharing them with the civilian population, in grave danger of running out of supplies. Hamas controls more than $500 million in assets, while most Gazans are desperately poor. And Hamas stores its armed infrastructure within hospitals and other non-military locations that put civilians at risk. These actions are hurting people in Gaza. So why aren't Thunberg and others calling Hamas out on this?

The fact that the environmental movement has yet to raise its voice against all of this, and call for the release of the hostages is eroding the credibility of the global environmental community when it comes to working for a truly better future.

As leaders with a platform, the global environmental movement must raise its voice against Hamas, its brutal attack on Israel, and work together to find a way to end this hostage crisis. If they won't do that soon - they will risk losing their legitimacy. That is something that humanity – and our planet – cannot afford.

(Daphna Nissenbaum is the CEO & co-founder of TIPA Compostable Packaging.)