KEY POINTS Amanda Bynes was spotted walking naked on the streets of Los Angeles Sunday morning

Bynes was taken to a police station, and a mental health team determined she be put on a psychiatric hold

An anonymous source close to Bynes confirmed she's currently hospitalized and may continue to receive care

Amanda Bynes got off her medications before her latest psychotic episode, according to a report.

The "What a Girl Wants" star was put on a psychiatric hold after being spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked. Her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, spoke about her condition.

"She got off her meds, and she's still off her meds," Michael told Page Six. "She's wild."

He added that he and Bynes are "friends now."

An eyewitness told TMZ Monday that Bynes, previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was walking naked near downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. She reportedly waved a car down and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode. Amanda then called 911.

The former "Amanda Show" star was taken to a nearby police station. A mental health team checked on her and determined that she be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, which typically lasts 72 hours and can be extended based on a patient's need. Sources said Bynes didn't appear hurt. An anonymous source close to the actress told TMZ that she's currently hospitalized and may continue to receive care for several days.

Bynes and Michael made their relationship public in February 2020 when she announced their engagement. Many were surprised because she had kept her love life out of the spotlight, so fans were unaware that she was dating anyone, Us Weekly reported.

However, Michael revealed three weeks after sharing their engagement news that they had separated. In March 2020, the "She's the Man" star claimed she was pregnant with Michael's child. An insider confirmed her pregnancy to Us Weekly and said she was "barely pregnant, and she is very happy."

Bynes was spotted at an OBGYN's office and seemed excited, according to an eyewitness. However, Michael was not present for the appointment.

Bynes shared an ultrasound photo on Instagram. Michael also shared the same photo with Bynes' name on it and captioned the post, "Baby in the making." Both posts have since been deleted.

At about the same time, Bynes was ordered to a mental health treatment center but reportedly refused to check herself in. However, her lawyer said she was "seeking treatment" for her "ongoing mental health issues" but did not confirm her pregnancy.

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false," attorney David Esquibias told Us Weekly. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Two months after the former couple shared the since-deleted ultrasound photos on their social media accounts, Bynes' lawyer clarified that she was not pregnant, People reported.

Bynes was under conservatorship with her mother, Lynn Bynes, serving as her conservator from 2014 to 2022.

Bynes' conservatorship was officially terminated by a judge in Ventura County, California, in March 2022. The ruling ended the nine-year conservatorship and gave Bynes full control of her medical, financial and personal decisions, CBS News reported.