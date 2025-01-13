They say that no system is hacker-proof, which is why tech companies providing services to consumers always make sure that their systems are up to date in terms of data security. Many hackers find it a challenge to breach the systems of the Big Tech. With millions of users worldwide, Google remains a prime target for cyberattacks.

While Google plays a huge responsibility in protecting user accounts, there are instances when devious hackers could still find a way to gain access. For end users like you, it would be wise to be able to identify the signs that your account is already compromised, else, non-action or a delayed one could mean more exposed data.

1. Mind those Google-sent security alerts

One of the most telltale signs of a hacked Google account is receiving a security alert from Google, saying that the tech giant has detected suspicious activity. These alerts are sent to your recovery email address or phone number.

Google security alerts would inform if there was an unusual activity or a sign-in from a new device. You could also receive an alert if it would be blocking an important action being carried out on your account like viewing a stored password.

2. Be observant of any changes to your security settings

Another common sign of a hacked Google account is seeing changes to security settings that you did not implement yourself. Usually, the recovery settings of a Google account are affected.

According to Forbes, if you see a different recovery phone number or email address, or even an alternative contact email address, then this means that your account was hacked. Finding that your two-factor authentication was turned off or that the security question was changed also denotes someone else controls your account.

3. Waking up to unauthorized financial activity

If you simply wake up one day and find a notification of a financial transaction that you did not initiate, then the alarm bells should ring, because these unauthorized financial transactions are a surefire sign of a hacked account.

Even if your credit limit is off the charts, a hacked account is a cause for concern since your data was accessed by unscrupulous individuals. So be mindful of purchases via Google Pay or Google Play, or start worrying whenever you see an added credit or debit card that does not belong to you.

4. Be suspicious of any "suspicious activity"

Remember that Google handles so many products like Gmail, YouTube, Drive, etc., and any activity that you see from these accounts must be enough to trigger that James Bond part of you.

For instance, if you find sent emails that you didn't write, or new video uploads on YouTube that you did not upload, then these are enough to tell you that your account was hacked. Check also Google Drive, Blogger, Photos, and other products and take action whenever there is an activity that has nothing to do with you.

Protecting your Google account is a must. So be mindful of the warning signs of a hacked Google account, that way you can take action before your data gets fully exposed.