Scores of World Leaders Show Support For Zelensky and Condemn Russia as #WeStandWithUkraine Trends on X
"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote
Leaders around the world made statements of support for Ukraine following a calamitous Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Following the meeting's tense conclusion, Zelensky took to X and responded to an outpouring of support from world leaders. Nearly every European country spoke out, with Canada and Australia joining, along with citizens from around the world—including the U.S.—as #WeStandWithUkraine trended on the social media platform.
"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people," leaders from the European Union wrote in Ukrainian. "Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You will never be alone."
"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine," wrote Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The sentiment was echoed by several leaders, including Germany, France, New Zealand, Finland and others, who explicitly referred to Russia as the "aggressor" in the war on Ukraine. The pointed language follows public statements from Trump echoing Kremlin rhetoric, calling Zelensky a "dictator" and falsely claiming Zelensky started the war.
Posts celebrated the courage shown by Ukraine, and called on Europe to "take the lead on the path to peace," as the President of the Republic of Slovania stated. "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader," wrote Kaja Kallas, vice president of the EU. "It's up to us, Europeans."
Zelensky visited the White House Friday to finalize what Trump had described as a "very big agreement," supposedly in the interest of brokering peace between peace between Russia and Ukraine after three years of war. The discussion devolved as Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly accused Zelensky of disrespecting the U.S. and failing to be thankful, with Trump claiming that Zelensky was "gambling with World War III." A reporter mocked Zelensky for not wearing a suit and Trump ended the meeting without signing the agreement.
Saturday morning Zelensky shared a statement of gratitude to the U.S. and reiterated Ukraine's commitment to a "just and lasting peace," and his readiness to sign the minerals deal as a step towards resolution.
