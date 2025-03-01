Leaders around the world made statements of support for Ukraine following a calamitous Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Following the meeting's tense conclusion, Zelensky took to X and responded to an outpouring of support from world leaders. Nearly every European country spoke out, with Canada and Australia joining, along with citizens from around the world—including the U.S.—as #WeStandWithUkraine trended on the social media platform.

"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people," leaders from the European Union wrote in Ukrainian. "Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You will never be alone."

The people of #Ukraine are defending their right to live. It's that simple. They deserve all the support they can get to defend this right and to live and prosper as a sovereign nation living in peace. — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) February 28, 2025

"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine," wrote Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The sentiment was echoed by several leaders, including Germany, France, New Zealand, Finland and others, who explicitly referred to Russia as the "aggressor" in the war on Ukraine. The pointed language follows public statements from Trump echoing Kremlin rhetoric, calling Zelensky a "dictator" and falsely claiming Zelensky started the war.

The Ukrainian people have been courageously defending their country against the Russian aggressor, for more than 3 years.I personally visited the war zone and saw for myself how big the sacrifices were. We all want this war to end, at last. Russia is the aggressor and therefore... — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) February 28, 2025

Posts celebrated the courage shown by Ukraine, and called on Europe to "take the lead on the path to peace," as the President of the Republic of Slovania stated. "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader," wrote Kaja Kallas, vice president of the EU. "It's up to us, Europeans."

Zelensky visited the White House Friday to finalize what Trump had described as a "very big agreement," supposedly in the interest of brokering peace between peace between Russia and Ukraine after three years of war. The discussion devolved as Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly accused Zelensky of disrespecting the U.S. and failing to be thankful, with Trump claiming that Zelensky was "gambling with World War III." A reporter mocked Zelensky for not wearing a suit and Trump ended the meeting without signing the agreement.

Saturday morning Zelensky shared a statement of gratitude to the U.S. and reiterated Ukraine's commitment to a "just and lasting peace," and his readiness to sign the minerals deal as a step towards resolution.

