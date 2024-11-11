Founded by a team of SaaS tech visionaries, ZEPIC is a leading player in customer experience software. The platform assists organizations in the consolidation of data into a single and dependable source of truth, from where the entire customer journey can be orchestrated. Today, ZEPIC brings Zenie AI to market, designed to propel ZEPIC's mission of providing self-serve software to fast-growing customer-centric brands.

Founding member and Australia-based entrepreneur Sreelesh Pillai comments: "Zenie is a powerful AI engine, infused across the ZEPIC platform. Zenie goes beyond traditional content generation use cases by delivering an always-on co-pilot that assists users throughout the marketing and customer experience lifecycle - from onboarding to campaign execution. Zenie transforms ZEPIC into an intelligent assistant for marketers, operations teams, and customer service agents alike."

Historically, organizations are left with an influx of fractured data present across multiple channels and applications. As a result, businesses may have to compile information from help desk software, review management software, CRM, and billing software, just to get a clear picture of their customer base. Each of these digital integrations incurs costs and may come with their own, individual limitations and risks, such as breakages and stagnation of updates.

Sreelesh adds: "We launched ZEPIC to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree representation of any customer. Since our founding, we have continued to develop our platform and fulfill our mission to empower users through self-serve technology. Now with Zenie AI, we further empower marketers to deliver hyper-personalized campaigns in a fraction of the time without the heavy reliance on data analysts, external designers, or engineers."

Instead of grappling with applications or sheets to consolidate customer details, Zenie AI can automatically generate data fields and objects, through a single prompt. It allows businesses to bring their own large language models into ZEPIC, layering these with guardrails that restrict unfavorable language and masking sensitive information. Zenie AI can even be used to reactivate customers, creating a new journey flow with a campaign template, and waiting for approval.

Today, ZEPIC remains dedicated to reimagining business-customer interactions and facilitating hyper-personalized customer engagement. Its new Zenie AI works alongside users and teams, but, does not implement any action without prior instruction - ensuring that users remain in the driving seat while Zenie does all the work in the background.

"We're giving businesses the power to automate smarter, respond faster, and execute more effectively, with the confidence that guardrails are in place to ensure consistency and quality. This is simply the beginning. As Zenie learns from all business and customer data in ZEPIC, the sky's the limit when it comes to use cases of improving speed and quality of user experiences,"