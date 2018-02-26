It’s down to three women on “The Bachelor” Season 22, which means it’s time for the highly anticipated fantasy suite date episode. Monday’s installment of the ABC dating series will see Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. take his remaining contestants on overnight solo dates in Peru, but only two women will make it to the finale.

After getting to know her family during hometowns, Arie will spend more quality time with Kendall in Peru buggy riding and having dinner. During the later part of their date, Kendall will have a “serious conversation” with Arie. After revealing to her suitor that she’s always considered the “novelty girl,” Arie will share his true feelings about her.

“Arie assures her that he sees their relationship as special, Kendall confesses her real feelings toward Arie,” ABC’s synopsis teases.

Arie will then get a one-on-one date with Lauren B., though their outing isn’t exactly perfect. The network’s summary reveals she will have a tough time enjoying their panoramic plane tour due to her thoughts about the other two women still in the competition. Back on the ground, Lauren is said to drop “a bombshell” on Arie which leads to him convincing her of his “true feelings in an extremely emotional declaration.”

Photo: ABC

Arie’s third date will take him and Becca K., to explore Ballestas Islands. ABC has teased the couple “couldn’t seem happier” during their date. Later on their outing, Becca K. will tell Arie when she first knew she was “in love with him.” ABC has revealed that Arie, in return, will share his “deep feelings for Becca.”

While ABC has shared that Arie will acknowledge he has fallen in love with two of the women, one of his relationships may be at risk ahead of the rose ceremony. As the season preview has teased, an ex-boyfriend of one of the contestants will show up and “upset Arie’s dreams of a happily ever after.”

“A series of intense confrontations follows, casting doubt on which two women Arie will choose and who will be sent home brokenhearted,” states the synopsis. “His ultimate decision will come down to the final day, hours and minutes of his journey.”

Photo: ABC

So, who is the mystery ex-boyfriend and who will Arie eliminate? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, the ex that flies to Peru will be Becca K.’s. Despite his appearance, it won’t lead to her elimination. Arie is said to send home Kendall in episode 9.

“The Bachelor” airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.