Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner — a police brutality victim who died in 2014 after being placed on a chokehold by an New York Police Department (NYPD) officer — suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest, her Computed Tomography (CAT) Scan revealed, according to the latest update.

Garner was rushed to the hospital Saturday after she suffered a severe heart attack. The activist remained in a coma until Tuesday.

Updates regarding her health were regularly posted on her official Twitter page by an unidentified person, who claimed to be one of Erica’s workers. The latest tweet read everyone visiting Garner was kicked out of her hospital room Tuesday just before she was set to be taken out of the coma.

“NYPD cleared me out of the ICU leaving Erica BY HERSELF WITH NO EXPLANATION,” the person continued. “We are at Woodhull hospital. They are supposed to be bringing her out of a coma in less than an hour and the NYPD cleared her support from the floor with no explanation,” the tweet read.

Reports stated Garner’s stroke was a result of a massive asthma attack after which she was unable to breathe on her own.

The 27-year-old became an advocate against police brutality after her father’s death in 2014. Since then, she led a couple of protest marches, especially after Staten Island grand jury declined to indict NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was responsible for using the forbidden chokehold while trying to arrest Eric, which led to his death. She also publicly rebuked former President Barack Obama for not investigating her father’s death faster and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for not releasing Pantaleo’s disciplinary record.

According to reports, Garner’s condition first started deteriorating on Christmas Eve as she remained on life support in the Intensive Care Unit of a Brooklyn hospital.

Esaw Snipes-Garner, Garner’s mother, told the New York Daily News, “(She) is still with us. She’s fighting. The doctor says she has a strong heart.”

Garner’s sister, Emerald Snipes, also took to her Facebook account to share details about Garner’s condition.

“My sister had another heart attack last night and she’s in critical condition. I just left the hospital and it’s not looking good. . . . I pray she makes it; she has two little ones to live for,” Snipes wrote.

She added with her sister fighting for her life in the hospital, the rest of the family was not exactly feeling the holiday spirit.

“Don’t even feel like Christmas but I gotta fake smile for my baby,” Snipes wrote. “Erica better get better soon. She gets on my last nerve but I’d rather fight with my sister then to lose her.”

The first time Garner suffered a heart attack was in August after she gave birth to her second child. Garner, who already had an 8-year-old son at the time, was informed by the doctors her heart had enlarged following complications during the pregnancy – something that Erica was not aware of until then.