Kristen and Navid try to teach Madison and her friends a lesson in the next episode of “Here and Now.”

According to synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the HBO series, Kristen (Sosie Bacon) and Navid (Marwan Salama) plot their revenge on Madison (Madeline Bertani) and her pals, who spray–painted a swastika on Navid’s locker room door in last week’s installment.

In the trailer for the hour, Kristen and Navid put a drop of silver nitrate to a container. Later in the clip, the two squirt water guns at Madison and her pals as the pair hide their identities with a horse and a chicken head masks.

Meanwhile, Ramon (Daniel Zovatto) and Duc (Raymond Lee) turn to Carmen (Fernanda Andrade) for clarity during difficult times. In the trailer, Carmen tells Ramon that he’s “connected to some major energetic forces” and advises him not to fight it. “I certainly can’t make it stop,” the video game developer replies.

Photo: HBO/Ali Paige Goldstein

Ramon and Duc also head to the forest to de-stress. While in there, the brothers feel something weird. Duc tries to find out what it is but Ramon stops him. Curiously, at the end of the video, it appears that Duc is being wheeled into an ambulance.

Elsewhere, Ashley (Jerrika Hinton) is unsettled by a boutique interloper. In the trailer, a furious male customer tells Ashley that he disgusts her. While it’s unclear why the man said that, it seems that the incident was part of the reason she decided to join Denise (Dana L. Wilson) go target shooting.

“In that moment, it’s intrigue,” Hinton told HBO of Ashley’s reaction when she found out that Denise carries a gun in her purse. “It’s something that’s new and dangerous and exciting [for Ashley]; like Duc says, she likes to play ‘near’ fire. She’s already been driven to the self-defense class for a reason, so why not take it a step further: Let’s see what that’s about. And the fact that it comes from somebody who is, quite possibly, her first real black friend, it provides an avenue for the bonding and mentorship she wants.”

Also in the next episode, Farid (Peter Macdissi) finds his growing obsessions disrupting his career and his marriage. Audrey (Holly Hunter) turns the tables on her husband; and Greg (Tim Robbins) makes a vivid point about life’s meaning during a lecture.

“Here and Now” Season 1, episode 8, titled “Yes,” airs on Sunday, April 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. Watch the trailer below: