A mystery surrounding Ramon’s adoption starts to unravel in tonight’s episode of “Here and Now.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 9 of the HBO series, Greg (Tim Robbins) and Audrey (Holly Hunter) uncover disturbing truths about Ramon’s (Daniel Zovatto) adoption.

In the trailer for the hour, Greg and Audrey visit an old woman who helped them with Ramon’s adoption several years back. “Is there anything you might remember about the orphanage?” Audrey asks the woman of St. Laura Orphanage Colombia.

But much to Greg and Audrey’s confusion, the woman advises them to stop looking for the institution. = “Is it because the orphanage didn’t exist?” Greg asks.

Though the woman neither confirms nor denies Greg’s theory, the lady warns the pair: “Keep digging [and] you might not like what you find.”

In last week’s Season 1, episode 8, Greg took to Google to find details about St. Laura Orphanage Colombia. But much to his wonder, the search engine didn’t show any results related to the orphanage.

Photo: HBO/Ali Paige Goldstein

Also in the next episode, Audrey has second thoughts about Steve (Tim DeKay) after his true intentions are exposed. In the promo clip for the hour, Greg makes a surprise visit to Steve’s office. But it remains to be seen whether the professor will confront the latter for sleeping with his wife Audrey.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Sosie Bacon) and Navid (Marwan Salama) embrace their rare connection but pay a price. In the trailer, Kristen and Navid both feel good about themselves when they see what happened to Madison’s (Madeline Bertani) face following the silver-nitrate attack they carried out against her last episode.

But it seems that Madison now knows that Kristen and Navid were the culprits. Because as seen at the end of the video, a group of students goes after the pair and violently beats them.

Also in the trailer, Farid (Peter Macdissi) finally reconnects with his uncle named Amir (Anthony Azizi). Their reunion, however, isn’t a happy one, as things quickly become violent when Amir calls Farid’s mom a “lunatic.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ashley (Jerrika Hinton) considers a lucrative business offer as the chasm between her, Malcolm (Joe Williamson) and Hailey (Avynn Crowder-Jones) widens.

“Here and Now” Season 1, episode 9, titled “Dream Logic,” airs on Sunday, April 8 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. Watch the trailer for the episode below: