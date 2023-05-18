KEY POINTS "Furious 7" has the highest lifetime gross amounting to $353,007,020

"Fast & Furious" fans, buckle up your seatbelts because "Fast X" is already here. A story that started from fast cars and strong individuals continues to evolve into an action film franchise. "Fast X," directed by Louis Leterrier, follows the closing adventures of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

While waiting for its official release, let us look back at the best and most popular "Fast and Furious" installments through the years — as ranked by JustWatch:

10.

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker), a former police officer, moves to Miami in an attempt to begin anew. He soon finds himself immersed in the city's street racing culture and befriends Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) and Suki (Devon Aoki). When he is apprehended by federal agents, he is forced to cooperate with the FBI and teams up with his new partner Roman Pearce (Tyrese). Together, they embark on a perilous mission to bring down a drug dealer.

"2 Fast 2 Furious" was released in 2003 with a lifetime gross of $127,154,901.

9.

"Fast & Furious 6"

"Fast & Furious 6," released in 2013, accumulated an overall gross of $238,679,850,

Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) needs the help of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew to take down an organization of dangerous mercenaries spread across different countries. In exchange, they will all receive full pardons, so they can return home and reunite with their families. Since Dom and Brian's heist in Rio, they've been living as fugitives and are now unable to go back home. For the mission to be successful, Dom must assemble his elite team in London.

8.

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), an American teenager with a history of illegal street racing, moves to Tokyo to escape jail time. There he discovers an exciting but dangerous new form of street racing in the underground scene. His presence and increasing skill on the track anger the Japanese Mafia who make money from the sport, forcing him to decide if he will drift or die. He also falls in love with a Japanese girl called Neela.

He must take on the local champion and face the consequences of his actions. The stakes are high as he races for his life and navigates a forbidden romance.

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," released in 2006, garnered an overall gross of $62,514,415.

7.

"Fast Five"

"Fast Five," with a lifetime gross of $209,837,675, follows the story of Dom Toretto and his crew of street racers as they attempt a major heist to secure their freedom while being pursued by a powerful Brazilian drug lord and a relentless federal agent. Ex-cop Brian O'Conner joins forces with Dom, who has recently escaped custody with the help of Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), as they flee across multiple borders.

Cornered in Rio de Janeiro, they must execute one last job if they wish to survive. Assembling a team of expert racers, the unlikely allies know their only chance of freedom is facing off against the crooked businessman determined to see them dead. However, he isn't the only one on their trail: federal agent Luke Hobbs is determined to capture Dom and Brian, sending in an elite squad of agents.

6.

"Furious 7"

"Furious 7," which has the highest lifetime gross amounting to $353,007,020, focuses on Dom, Brian, and the crew as they go their separate ways after taking down a dangerous terrorist. But now Deckard Shaw (Owen's brother) seeks revenge. A government agent makes them an offer to help take care of Deckard in exchange for their assistance in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker who has designed a powerful surveillance program.

5.

"Fast & Furious"

Brian O'Conner and Dominic Toretto team up again to take down a drug importer in Los Angeles. When their mission reunites them with an enemy from their past, Dom and Brian must put their differences aside and trust each other if they want to triumph. With high-speed chases, these two men will do whatever it takes for revenge.

"Fast and the Furious," released in 2009, collected an overall gross of $155,064,265.

4.

"The Fate of the Furious"

Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz are on their honeymoon, Brian and Mia have retired, and the rest of the crew have been exonerated. However, they soon face a challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher (Charlize Theron) forces Dom to betray them all. The team must travel across the world to bring him home and stop Cipher. Together, they will face trials that test them like never before to protect the world from chaos and reunite the family.

"The Fate of the Furious" gathered an overall gross of $226,008,385.

3.

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

"Hobbs & Shaw" is the first stand-alone "Fast and Furious" movie. It follows Hobbs, a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and Shaw (Jason Statham), a former British military elite operative, who must team up to take down cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). The action takes them from Los Angeles to London, Chernobyl, and Samoa.

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," released in 2019, has a lifetime gross of $173,956,935.

2.

"F9"

Dom, Letty, and their son Brian have moved on over time, but Dom still desires the fast-paced life from before. With Han (Sung Kang) joining them once again, they will need all the help they can get to face off against Jakob (John Cena), a professional killer and master driver. Jakob has come for revenge against Dom with the help of Cipher (Charlize Theron) to exact his vengeance on Dom and those he loves.

"F9," released in 2021, accumulated a lifetime gross of $173,005,945.

1.

"The Fast and the Furious"

When undercover LAPD officer Brian O'Connor infiltrates Dominic Toretto's street racing crew, he becomes captivated by the world of high-speed car races and falls in love with Toretto's sister, Mia. Meanwhile, a string of dangerous electronics truck robberies has put Dom under suspicion, leaving Brian to choose between loyalty to his job or the racing crew he has come to know.

"The Fast and the Furious," initially released in 2001, accumulated a lifetime gross of $144,533,925.