KEY POINTS Jimin has teamed up with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long for "Angel Pt.1"

"Angel Pt.1" is the third single from the "Fast & Furious 10's" official soundtrack

"Angel Pt.1" will be available on all streaming platforms starting May 18

BTS member Jimin will be part of the official soundtrack of "Fast & Furious 10" alongside other American rappers and singers.

On Tuesday, BigHit Music — the South Korea-based entertainment label of BTS — revealed that the 27-year-old "Like Crazy" hitmaker collaborated with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long for a track titled "Angel Pt.1," which will be released as part of "Fast X's" OST, according to Soompi.

The official Twitter account of the blockbuster film series unveiled the teaser for the film's main theme song. The 25-second video highlighted dramatic scenes featuring all musicians in the track. A one-minute snippet of the hip-hop track also dropped on Spotify.

Jimin and the 22-year-old "Golden Hour" singer can be heard taking turns singing the single's chorus, "Angel, don't fly so close to me/ I'll pull you down eventually/ You don't wanna lose those wings/ People like me break beautiful things."

"Angel, don't fly so close to me/ I'm what you want and what you need. You don't wanna lose those wings/ People like me break beautiful things," it continued before Black chimed in to sing the rap verse of the song.

"Angel Pt.1" will be the third single from the "Fast & Furious 10" soundtrack, to be released before the film's official premiere in theaters globally on May 19.

The first single, "Let's Ride," was released in February, and it featured YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lambo4oe. It was followed by "Won't Back Down" three months later — another collaboration track featuring YoungBoy NBA, Bailey Zimmerman, and Dermot Kennedy, per Billboard.

"Fast & Furious" is one of the longest-running film series of all time, centering on a gang of street racers that also double as agents investigating crimes involving carjacking, money heists, and more.

The "Fast" series saga spanned 10 films, including the upcoming "Fast X" to be released next week. It stars Vin Deisel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, among others.

The blockbuster series also produced chart-topping singles over the years, including G- Eazy and Kehlani's "Good Life" and "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, which made history for crossing 5.8 billion views on YouTube as of press time.

"Angel Pt.1" will hit streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube on May 18. As fans await, check out the track's preview below.