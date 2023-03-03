KEY POINTS Amazon proved its might in the global business scene by ranking first

Apple is in second place with a brand value of $297.512 billion

TikTok has overtaken Facebook as the most valuable social media brand worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the world's biggest economies and caused a significant crash in equity markets. Despite that, leading multinational companies were able to strive. After three years of major changes and struggles, corporations are back to business, with their sales now back to pre-pandemic levels.

Here's a look at 10 of the most valuable brands in the world today.

Amazon

At No. 1 is online commerce giant Amazon, which has once again proven its might in the global business scene. With a market value of $299.28 billion, the company has overtaken Apple, despite its $51 billion loss. The 15% loss caused its rating to fall from AAA+ to AAA, based on an assessment by Brand Finance. Despite this, the retail giant has reclaimed the top spot. The company continues to establish itself as a leading brand by diversifying its businesses. Other brands under the company include Amazon Music, Amazon Web Services, and Amazon Prime.

Apple

Apple is currently in second place with a brand value of $297.512 billion. Like Amazon, the company has experienced a significant dip (16%), with its rating falling from AAA to AAA-. This loss was attributed to a fall in forecast revenue connected to a potential decline in its hardware products supply. Despite this, the tech giant remains on the list of the most successful brands today. Its innovative, multi-functional and high-quality products have successfully given the brand a massive fan base.

Google

Still at No. 3 this year is Google or Alphabet Inc. The renowned search engine and IT titan, now a global web empire, has a Brand Finance rating of AAA+ and a market value of $281.382 billion — a good jump from last year's $263.425 billion. The company continues to increase its global presence and diversify its businesses. The company also offers Android operating systems, smart speakers and smartphones among its vast portfolio of products and services.

Microsoft

Also remaining in its spot at No. 4 is Microsoft. The OS, software, and hardware developer has reached a market value of $191.574 billion this year, also displaying strong growth from last year's $184.245 billion and retaining its AAA rating. The company is now involved in tech areas, such as video games, artificial intelligence and social networks like LinkedIn and Skype. As with many other brands, the company experienced a dip during the start of the pandemic but reached an all-time high in 2021.

Walmart

With a brand value of $113.781 billion, retail giant Walmart is still at the fifth rank among the most valuable global brands of 2023. Its value is up by $1.863 billion from last year, and its rating has moved from AA+ to AAA-. The company has a presence in more than 27 countries, with 11,500 stores in key cities around the world. Walmart operates through various channels, such as small markets, supercenters and discount stores. They carry everything from home goods and electronics to groceries and clothing.

Samsung Group

Still holding its position in sixth place is the South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung Group, despite a slight loss from last year. The company now has a brand value of $99.659 billion and a retained rating of AAA-. Samsung is renowned internationally as one of the top brands of smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other electronic products. Aside from that, the company has also built a reputation as a diverse global company by venturing into semiconductors, engineering, construction and finance.

ICBC

ICBC, or the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is now worth $69.545 billion, a decrease from last year's $75.119 billion. Its rating fell as well, from AAA+ to AAA. Despite its losses, the bank has advanced from eighth rank to seventh on the list of the most valuable brands in the world this year. ICBC is considered the world's largest bank by assets under management (AUM) and gross revenues. While the institution is a commercial bank, it is owned by the state.

Verizon

American telecommunications company Verizon has successfully made a two-rank jump from last year's tenth to this year's eighth. The company's brand value is now at $67.443 billion, a slight dip from 2022's $69.639 billion. As for ratings, Verizon moved from AAA- to AA+. The company is popular for its wide range of voice, data and video services distributed through various networks and platforms. The company continues to innovate to provide fast and high-quality internet, TV and phone services.

Tesla

Now at the ninth spot is Elon Musk's Tesla, which was at rank 28 in the past year. One of the world's most popular car companies, Tesla is now valued at $66.207 billion, an incredible 44% jump from 2022's $46.01 billion. Aside from its line of electric vehicles, the company also designs and manufactures energy storage solutions and solar panel systems. In addition to the renewable energy sector, Musk is involved in artificial intelligence and space exploration.

TikTok/Douyin

From rank 18 to rank 10, social media company Tiktok now has a total value of $65.696 billion and a rating of AA+, according to Brand Finance. In the previous year, the company was valued at $58.98 billion. But due to its massive popularity among users, the company proved it could compete with other older and more established brands. TikTok has also overtaken social media behemoth Facebook as the most valuable social media brand in the world, according to Financial Review.