Technology changed the way people get quick jobs or accomplish small projects that are commonly called "gigs" these days. With just a smartphone or a tablet in hand, you can now make a few bucks with apps that offer various tasks such as answering surveys or even playing some games.

Short of cash? Need some quick money as soon as possible? These apps ensure that you have fast – if not immediate – access to your money. If you're just looking for some pocket money, check out these apps that may help you earn a decent amount and get same-day payments for your work.

1. Qmee

When it comes to daily payments, Qmee is on top of the list. You answer online surveys and get paid in a variety of ways such as gift cards, Venmo, or through your PayPal account. This app is better than others since you can cash out whenever you want, without a minimum threshold!

How it works:

Create an account and answer basic questions – Qmee needs some information to ensure surveys you get match your profile.

Complete surveys and receive the cash rewards.

If you don't like answering surveys, you can also play games and get paid.

"Say ‘Hello’ to extra rewards! 🌍 On World Hello Day, reach out to a new friend and introduce them to Qmee. It’s the perfect way to spread the word and earn some extra cash while you're at it! #WorldHelloDay#surveyapp #qmee #qmeesurveys #takesurveys #shareyouropinion… pic.twitter.com/4AriITbLJu — Qmee (@qmee) November 21, 2024

2. Survey Junkie

This app allows you to answer online surveys in exchange for rewards that can then be redeemed through cash or gift cards. You'll need a PayPal account to receive money instantly.

How it works:

Provide basic information about yourself – Survey Junkie needs this to match you with surveys relevant to your interests.

Minimum cash out amount is $5

Your best chance for earning more from high-paying surveys is M-F



Fresh surveys come in at the beginning of the week.



Start your week on a good note with more rewards https://t.co/cCPX05MZ3C pic.twitter.com/nzuEmQHsCa — Survey Junkie (@SurveyJunkie) June 10, 2024

3. Gigwalk

If you're someone who likes taking photos or fond of answering surveys, Gigwalk just may be what you're looking for. The best part is, you get paid for doing something you like!

How it works:

Answer a few questions about yourself once you register for an account.

Link your PayPal account to get instant payments.

Search for gigs in your area and choose those that interest you.

Submit your work directly in the app and get paid once your work is approved.

4. Mobrog

Still in the online surveys pool, Mobrog is just like other apps that pay you to answer online surveys and hopefully influence the way companies shape their products or services.

How it works:

Create an account and answer basic questions about yourself.

Answer online surveys and get paid.

You can redeem your survey earnings through gift cards, bank account, PayPal, or Skrill.

5. PrizeRebel

Most "get paid to answer survey" sites and apps are limited to the same tasks: answer surveys or watch videos. PrizeRebel is a standout in its own way as it also allows users to earn points by doing internet searches and has other "offers" to earn more points.

Set up your account.

Earn points and choose from a wide array of redemption options, including PayPal, gift cards, and even Bitcoin!

6. KashKick

Just as other online rewards platforms, KashKick will pay you to share your opinions on products or services. Through the app, you can also get paid to play games or try new products. This app is particularly known known for offering higher payouts when playing games than some other similar apps.

Create an account and choose which reward-earning task you'd like to get paid for.

Earn at least $10 to cash out on PayPal.

7. iVueit

Love taking photos but need extra cash too? Check out iVueit. This app pays for photos you take with your smartphone. You don't need a full-blown resume to get a photography gig on this app. Just take the best and most high-quality shots for specific real estate properties in your area and answer five questions about the aesthetic of the property, then earn some real cash.

How it works:

Download the app and check the iVueit map for open Vues in your area.

Many other gig workers are on the app so claim a Vue before someone else does.

Take photos of the Vue and submit the requested photos with answers to the survey question about the real estate property.

Get paid after the client approves your submission.

Payments can be redeemed via Chase Quickpay or PayPal.

Understanding the different color dots on the iVueit map is vital to your overall success in claiming and completing Vues. Learn more about what the different dots mean here! #iVueit https://t.co/NURSguknRA — iVueit App (@ivueitapp) November 19, 2024

8. Field Agent

Unlike other survey platforms that are mostly done online, Field Agent needs you to be out there. You'll be tasked to gather information, take photos of in-store products, and share your opinions about the experience.

How it works:

Register to be an "agent."

Reserve a task and complete the requirements.

You'll get paid after Field Agent checks and approves your submission.

You can either request for an e-transfer for your pay or directly deposit the funds to your PayPal account.

9. MyPoints

If you're looking for a quick-money app that's been around for quite some time now, MyPoints is the answer. You can either answer online surveys, play online games, or watch some videos. If you're someone who spends a lot of time on YouTube and other video-sharing apps, you might as well make some cash from this hobby through watching videos on MyPoints.

How it works:

Sign up for an account and choose what you'd like from the different earning tasks.

Cash out your earnings through PayPal or gift cards.

10. Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk)

This crowdsourcing marketplace allows gig seekers to complete "micro jobs" that are outsourced by businesses or individuals who need the extra hand for short virtual tasks such as data entry, transcription, or taking online surveys.

Unlike the other apps, MTurk won't pay you right after you create an account and complete one task. It has a probation period for at least 10 days for MTurk workers.

How it works: