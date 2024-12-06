KEY POINTS TikTok tops all else, being the most used social media app by majority of Gen Zers

Statistics reveal that Generation Z spends a lot of time on YouTube daily

Instagram and Snapchat are also must-haves for this generation that prefers short-form content

Generation Z, the so-called digital natives and the first generation to have actually grown up with the internet, is always several steps ahead of older generations when it comes to technology and just about everything related to the digital economy.

Members of the Gen Z brood are very much open to various innovations, whether on devices, finance, and even with health. If you're a Gen Zer who wants to always be in tune with your people, these are the apps you should have going into the new year.

Other Gen Zers already "stan" these apps and swear by their utility, so it might be a great idea to suit up your smartphone with them too!

1. TikTok

TikTok is the most used social media app by Gen Zers. It's become the heartbeat of Gen Z content, having been downloaded over 500 million times on the Google Play Store. Whether you just want to watch fun videos or you'd like to become one of this generation's top content creators, TikTok is your gateway to connecting with the digital community.

Best features:

Q & A – When you activate this feature, TikTok automatically labels each comment so it can be easier for you to see them. This feature works great if you're looking to engage more with your followers.

Duet – TikTok Duet surged in popularity during the pandemic year, but it remains a top feature on the app, especially for Gen Z besties. You can coordinate your content with friends or other creators through this split-screen feature.

Custom audio – The app was originally designed to cater to music lovers, but it has since evolved into a skit and reaction-centric platform. If you're a Gen Zer with a deep love for sounds and songs, try out the audio customization feature!

2. YouTube

Multiple statistics have shown that the majority of Gen Zers spend a lot of time on YouTube, the video-sharing platform that has evolved in content types over the years.

This app is a great way to spend time when you're just waiting in line for your frappe order or you're waiting for your next class to start.

these dolphins just really love hanging with Australian creator Field Days → https://t.co/ReA1J09odt pic.twitter.com/s2jP2Djlh3 — YouTube (@YouTube) November 29, 2024

Best features:

Shorts – YouTube truly evolved to meet the standards of Generation Z, which is a generation that prefers short-form videos. Many Shorts give you a summary of more detailed videos that you may want to check out when you have more time.

Watch later – Saving videos to the Watch Later section allows you to go back to videos that passed by your YouTube feeds but currently aren't on your priority watch list.

Speed customization – Yes! You can slow down or speed up a video on YouTube through the Playback speed feature. Some creators who are trying to cut down on very detailed tutorials speak fast, but thanks to this feature, we can change the video speed to match our preference. You can even go slo-mo!

3. Instagram

The staple for Gen Zers, Instagram is visuals-driven and will work best on your apps treasure trove if you're someone who likes looking at all things aesthetic.

when you wake up to an entire novel 😅📚



🎥: melissaminh_ pic.twitter.com/ayDdbnKsst — Instagram (@instagram) December 3, 2024

Best features:

IGTV – Instagram has always been the go-to for short-form videos, but it understands that some of its users also want to upload longer videos, and IGTV was the solution.

Reels – These short videos can be standalone, but they can also be remixed with videos of other users' content, similar to TikTok's Duet.

Editing tools – It can be safe to say that Instagram is a veteran in the filters, stickers, captions, and editing genre for social media apps. Gen Zers love this feature, especially the filter for blurring images!

4. Snapchat

Snapchat is pretty much what Telegram is to Millennials. If you find Facebook Messenger boring, Snapchat is the top alternative. Unlike other instant messaging apps, this one has added layers of interaction that pack a lot of fun, especially if you're part of a group chat.

Best features:

Ephemeral messages – Don't like being caught up in drama because of screenshots? Active the ephemeral messaging feature to make sure your chats and snaps disappear after they're viewed.

Snap Map – Your bestie's not texting back? Snap Map may help you find out what she's been up to. It allows you to see where your friends are and if they went to the gym without you.

Story customization – Facebook stories disappear automatically after 24 hours, but with Snapchat, you can shorten or lengthen the time your Story is up!

5. VSCO

If you're a Gen Zer with a sizeable following, then you definitely need VSCO. This photography app is easy to use and has filters that don't distort your images or make them look too heavily filtered.

What defined your creative journey in 2024?



From signature recipes to consistent themes, share what made your photos uniquely you this year for an opportunity to have your work featured & licensed - https://t.co/8bqzxiK338



Images by @DanielCasson1 & patrykwikalinski on #VSCO pic.twitter.com/XNYT2XDnhE — VSCO (@vsco) December 5, 2024

Best features:

Video editor – Aside from photos, you can also edit videos on VSCO. With slow motion, effects, GIFS, and other editing features, you can rest assured that your next social media post will make a mark.

Collage – Gen Zers love posting collage photos, and VSCO is your best friend when it comes to collaged images. You can start on a blank page or use the many templates on the app for a lovely collage of your day out with friends.

Skew – This app allows you to stretch a photo to change its angle. It will transform your images with the added visual appeal for your travel album.

6. Spotify

Gen Zers are all in on Spotify, the premier music streaming app that first gripped the hearts of Millennials. Gen Zers have also fallen in love with this app, and if you're someone who likes an organized playlist, this app is definitely for you.

Best features:

Crossfade – Doesn't the fading effect just touch the heart even more? This feature can be customized to give you that fading effect that's especially more emotional with K-drama OSTs.

Fam collaboration – Turn any of your playlists into a group effort by utilizing the "Collaborative playlist" feature that allows you to send the link of the playlist to your friends so they can add, remove, or rearrange your troop's favorite songs.

Radio system – With this feature, you can select any song, artist, or playlist and Spotify will automatically generate another playlist with similar music

7. X (formerly Twitter)

X is close to the heart of the Millennial Generation, but in recent years, Gen Zers have also warmed up to the social media platform that it's new owner, Elon Musk, has turned into a "freedom-first" app.

If you're one of the Gen Zers who likes to be in the loop with the latest events but can't handle online news sites, X may be what you're looking for.

Best features:

X Spaces – This audio-only feature came around after Musk took over and changed Twitter to X. If you have more than 600+ followers, you can even host one yourself!

Community Notes – Think someone's spreading fake news and you have the evidence to prove it? Take advantage of Community Notes! X is supposed to be a freedom app, so set your facts free!

Polls – If you and your classmates are on X, you can use the Polls feature to decide where your graduation trip should be. You may also want to use Polls to ask your followers whether you should go Tay-tay's next tour location or not.

8. Pinterest

Compared to older generations, Gen Z and Generation Alpha were found to be visual learners. Many apps today are all about visuals, but if you're a Gen Zer who's attracted to aesthetic themes, décor, and just about anything that appeals to the eye, Pinterest is a must-have.

These kitties walked on keyboards to make AI self-portraits to get themselves adopted. See the world's first ever cat-generated art gallery on @bestfriends Pinterest board. pic.twitter.com/DOjUC8wZEi — Pinterest (@Pinterest) July 3, 2023

Best features:

Boards – Here, you can find collections related to pins that other users create. You can use the Boards to organize pins you like based on themes or interests.

Everything – From the latest fashion trends to the most popular travel destinations these days, you can find just about anything you need for inspiration. This is Pinterest's best feature – there's always a fresh concept for your interests, whether DIY projects, organizing personal items, lifestyle, and more.

9. Facebook

The latest data shows that a smaller percentage of Gen Z used Facebook in 2023 compared to Millennials and Baby Boomers. Times are changing, and more Gen Zers are using the Meta platform to connect with family and loved ones in faraway places.

Best features:

Privacy personalization – Facebook is one of the few platforms that has extensive privacy settings that allow you to personalize your profile to meet your privacy preferences. The latest privacy feature is locking your profile for when you're on a social media unplug.

Collaborative albums – The app allows you to create collaborative albums where you can add friends and family who may want to post their own photos from reunions and other meet-ups.

Creative "Like" buttons – Unlike other social media apps that only have a Love or Like feature, Facebook has added other emojis so you can express your reactions to posts more accurately.

10. Bumble

Dubbed as the "wholesome" version of other dating apps, Bumble is more than just dating. It encourages building social connections beyond just romance. The app is notably women-centric, so if you're a Gen Z lady who agrees that women can make the first move too, Bumble may be for you.

Best features: