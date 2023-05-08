KEY POINTS Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump's role in hush payments seek to open a trial in January

The civil defamation and rape trial against Trump is wrapping up after both sides gave closing arguments

Trump is also being investigated for his role in overturning the 2020 election and the Capitol attack

Former President Donald Trump is waging his third bid for the presidency amid the slew of legal troubles he is currently facing.

From business fraud charges stemming from alleged hush payments to his reported attempts to overturn a state's election results, the 76-year-old former president is still enjoying strong support among Republicans as he campaigns to clinch the Republican Party's nomination for president in 2024.

Here are the six major cases and investigations Trump is currently battling:

Alleged Hush Payments To Stormy Daniels

Last March, a grand jury officially indicted Trump after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged him for committing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, making him the first former or incumbent president to be criminally indicted.

On April 4, the former president surrendered to the Manhattan authorities and attended his arraignment.

According to Business Insider, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether Trump violated campaign finance laws in connection to alleged hush payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to prevent her from publicizing her past affair with Trump before the 2016 election.

The next in-person hearing date for Trump's business fraud case is Dec. 4, while the prosecutors seek to open a formal trial in January next year.

E. Jean Carroll's Civil Defamation and Rape Trial

The 79-year-old former columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf-Goodman dressing room in Manhattan in the 1990s and defaming her by stating she was "not my type."

Carroll sued the former president for defamation, battery, and emotional distress in a Manhattan federal court.

Carroll was able to charge Trump after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act in 2022, which allowed a one-time opportunity for victims to file sexual assault lawsuits, according to BBC News.

On Monday, a federal jury heard the closing arguments from the lawyers of Carroll and Trump after both sides closed their respective cases last Thursday.

CNN reported that Carroll's legal team presented 11 witnesses, including the writer herself, throughout seven trial days. On the other hand, Trump declined to testify in the case despite some footage from his deposition being shown.

Alleged Trump Organization's Business Fraud

In 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his real-estate business, and his three eldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — after uncovering a pattern of financial wrongdoing at the former president's business empire.

James accused Trump of inflating the values of his properties by billions of dollars to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans.

The New York attorney general wants the Trump Organization to pay back the $250 million the former president allegedly pocketed through his financial schemes. James also seeks to prohibit Trump and his three eldest children from running a business in New York.

Alleged Election Interference In Georgia

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched an investigation into whether Trump and his campaign associates attempted to meddle in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis' probe stemmed from the infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, where the former president pressed him to "find 11,780 votes."

The Georgia election interference investigation is also looking into an alleged scheme to send a fake slate of electors to Georgia's state Capitol to overturn the election results.

In February, a forewoman claimed that a special grand jury investigating election interference against Trump had recommended indictments for multiple people.

In an interview with the New York Times, Emily Kohrs declined to divulge the identities of the people recommended for indictment, but she said, "It is not a short list."

When asked if Trump would be indicted, Kohrs only responded by saying, "It's not rocket science."

Jan. 6 Capitol Attack And Attempts To Overturn 2020 Election

In November last year, following Trump's announcement of running again for president, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel led by Jack Smith to look into Trump's alleged involvement in overturning the result of the 2020 presidential election and the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The DOJ's investigation focused on Trump's "Save America" political action committee, his public declaration that the 2020 election was rigged, pressuring the agency to aid in overturning the election results, creating a slate of fake electors, and taking initiatives to legally and financial support the attack on the Capitol and other activities.

In December, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack criminally referred Trump to DOJ for four suspected crimes, including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracies to defraud the U.S. and to make a false statement, and incite an insurrection.

Trump's Botched Classified Documents Handling

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) launched an initiative to retrieve boxes of official documents taken from the White House and delivered to Trump's private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Of the documents retrieved by NARA, 184 unique documents had classified markings, including 25 documents marked "top secret," 92 "secret", and 67 "confidential."

In August last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stepped in and executed a search warrant at Trump's resort residence to search for more missing government documents.

FBI agents recovered over 13,000 government documents, including information about Washington's nuclear weapons and national security interests.

Smith's special counsel took over the investigation of Trump's mishandling of classified documents in November.