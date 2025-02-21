KEY POINTS Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be easily visible on Feb. 28, while the other three may need stargazing equipment

'We will likely see Bitcoin lose its value during this period' as Venus goes into retrograde: Astrologist Tara Nichols

Astrologer Maisy Bristol warned against making immediate moves around Bitcoin during the planetary parade

Seven planets in our solar system will align next week in a rare cosmic event that could be a spectacular sight for stargazers but could spell trouble for Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency.

Some astrologers believe the event, often called a "planetary parade," will not be beneficial for Bitcoin, which has seen significant growth since late last year through January.

Watch Out for Next Week's Rare 7-Planet Parade

Seven planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn—are expected to align for one night only in some places on Feb. 28, marking a rare cosmic event that's not expected to take place again this decade.

In the event that scientists often call a "planetary parade," Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars are expected to be easily visible. Uranus and Neptune will need a telescope or binoculars to be spotted, while the most difficult planet to spot in the parade is Saturn.

A parade of planets isn't exceedingly rare, the NASA said, since four or five planets usually line up a few years apart and at times, but seven planets lining up at the same time isn't a yearly event and could last for several weeks or even more than a month.

For stargazers, it is an opportunity to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the cosmos.

What the Planetary Parade Could Mean for Bitcoiners

In the realm of astrology, cosmic events such as a planetary alignment are deemed as events that bring about powerful shifts in the universe that affect human emotions and decisions.

Astrologer and tarot advisor Tara Nichols said the upcoming alignment may not bring in good energy for Bitcoin, the world's first and largest crypto asset.

"We will likely see Bitcoin lose its value during this period as Venus retrograde and Uranus in Taurus, which both rule money and cryptocurrency," she said. She expects the crypto coin to be "unstable" during the planetary alignment.

Retrograde refers to the cosmic event wherein a planet appears to move backward, and in astrology, such an incident signals unexpected turbulence, disruptions and potential delays.

She went on to note that crypto users may expect volatility through June, before Uranus moves into Gemini and shift the dynamics in crypto markets.

It is best not to make huge financial decisions from March 3 to April 13, Nichols warned further as Venus goes into its retrograde season.

Astrologer Maisy Bristol has similar warnings. She said next week's planet parade favors speculation. "This is a time for brainstorming and manifestation, but not immediate action," she warned, referring to when crypto holders, especially newbies in the space, get caught up in fear of missing out (FOMO).

"The new moon's connection with Jupiter adds an element of over-idealization, meaning our dreams might outpace reality if we're not careful," she said.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin slightly climbed overnight amid positive words from U.S. President Donald Trump, who reiterated his commitment to making crypto great again with the United States at the forefront.

The digital asset is trading above $98,000 as of early Friday.