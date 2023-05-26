KEY POINTS The minor was charged with 1st-degree arson

The juvenile's stepfather was also arrested for child abuse

The stepfather was seen hitting the boy multiple times in a video

A 7-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly set his family's West Virginia home ablaze.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the burning house on Providence Road near the town of Elizabeth after 11 a.m. Wednesday, WOWK reported. Crews from Ripley, Silverton and Ravenswood volunteer fire departments assisted in putting out the house fire.

After investigating the incident, the department said the juvenile "intentionally" set the house on fire while his parents were asleep inside. The boy was then taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree arson.

"This evening a 7-year-old juvenile is in custody and charged with 1st-degree arson after the family home was intentionally set ablaze with the parents asleep inside," the department noted in a statement released via Facebook. "Minor burn injuries occurred to two individuals, but everyone made it out of the home alive."

The statement was accompanied by a photo of the house being engulfed in flames.

The identities of the 7-year-old and his family members were not revealed. It is still unclear why the boy started the fire.

Police did not release much information regarding the investigation "because of the sensitive nature of the case."

West Virginia police can file charges against children by citation or by criminal complaint. "Upon a finding of guilt, a magistrate may not, however, impose incarceration as a penalty. A magistrate court disposition may involve only a fine, community service and, if appropriate, restitution," as per to West Virginia Juvenile Law & Procedure.

The sheriff's department later issued a follow-up statement, noting that the stepfather of the child was arrested for child abuse.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WOWK, Jackson County deputies received a video showing Aaron Hufford, 38, of Sandyville, hitting the minor on the buttocks multiple times and picking him up "forcefully" under the arms while leaving the room.

Hufford was interviewed by law enforcement, and he described his actions in the clip as "excessive," WHIO reported.

"Based on the suspect's admission to the excessive nature of the strikes, it is reasonable to believe that there was potential for bodily harm," the criminal complaint reportedly indicated.

"The thorough investigation continues with Detective Seth Fisher and Detective Gary Baldwin leading the way. No further details will be provided at this time," the sheriff's department shared in the follow-up statement.