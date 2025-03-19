KEY POINTS Judge Theodore Chuang said the DOGE 'likely violated' the US Constitution

He said the DOGE's USAID actions 'harmed' the American public's interests

President Trump slammed 'rogue' judges, saying his government will appeal the decision

A federal judge has ordered Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk to reinstate the functions of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which were blocked under the DOGE's government downsizing bid, saying the Musk-led unit "likely violated" the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang ordered DOGE to reinstate employees' access to email, payments, security notifications, and other electronic systems within the aid agency.

Judge Blasts DOGE's USAID Closure Bid

In a Tuesday filing, Chuang said the court found that Musk and the DOGE's aggressive actions to shut down the agency, "including its apparent decision to permanently close USAID headquarters without the approval of a duly appointed USAID Officer, likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways, and that these actions harmed not only harmed Plaintiffs, but also the public interest."

The judge also accused the DOGE of depriving elected Congress representatives of their constitutional authority to decide on the closure of an agency that Congress established.

Chuang also ordered the department, which directly reports to U.S. President Donald Trump, to not take further action regarding the USAID unless there is express authorization from a legally authorized USAID official.

The DOGE has been given seven days to produce written confirmation to the court that it complied with the order.

It has also been given a 14-day deadline to submit a written agreement among involved parties "that ensures USAID will be able to reoccupy USAID headquarters at its original location, in the event of a final ruling in favor of Plaintiffs."

Trump Slams 'Rogue' Judges

Trump has since weighed in on the matter, saying in an interview on The Ingraham Angle that there were "rogue judges that are destroying our country," seemingly referring to Chuang.

President Trump on DOGE: “Look at the fraud that we’ve caught. We’ve caught so much fraud, so much waste, so many employees that never showed up to work and we had a judge from a very liberal state who ruled like that — We have rogue judges that are destroying our country.” pic.twitter.com/ap89xeltJa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 18, 2025

"I guarantee you, we will be appealing it," he said of the judge's order regarding the USAID.

He further criticized the alleged fraudulent activities within the USAID, urging federal judges to "look at where the money went" instead of questioning his decisions on the aid agency that he said was "a whole big scam."

.@POTUS on the judge opposing him on USAID funding: "You know what he should do? He should really look at where the money went... Where did these billions of dollars go? They never want to look because when you see where the money went... it's a whole big SCAM." pic.twitter.com/WbeZ4K2bag — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 18, 2025

Musk himself has yet to make a statement on the latest order, but he commented "Indeed" on an X post by Charlie Kirk regarding the "Obama-appointed" judge that made an order on the USAID.

Kirk, the CEO of nonprofit The Turning Point USA, also said in his post that the "left's constitution" only had two clauses, namely, "thou shalt have open borders" and "All American money will be sent abroad."