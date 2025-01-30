Aircraft Crash Over Potomac River, Reagan National Airport
Emergency divers in the Potomac River. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Emergency crews continue to recover bodies from the Potomac River after an American Airlines passenger jet carrying 64 people collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, plunging into the frigid waters.

Washington D.C.'s fire chief John Donnelly said 28 bodies were recovered from Wednesday night's accident.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed a recovery team found both aircraft and the fuselage of the American Airlines plane was found "inverted" and "located three different sections about waist-deep water."

Aircraft Crash Over Potomac River, Reagan National Airport
A U.S. Army vessel that’s part of search and rescue operations removes debris in the Potomac River. Al Drago/Getty Images

American Airlines Flight 5342 departed from Wichita, Kansas and collided with the military aircraft as it approached Runway 33 at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

While the identities of the passengers have not been released, some of the passengers included American and Russian figure skaters and coaches.

Aircraft Crash Over Potomac River, Reagan National Airport
Rescue crews gather wreckage in the Potomac River. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Black Hawk helicopter, which carried three Army personnel, was conducting "an annual proficiency training flight," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a video published on X.

Donnelly said there were no survivors and the rescue operation had been switched to a "recovery operation" on Thursday morning.

The rescue effort began last night, shortly after 9 pm. Hundreds of first responders were sent to the Potomac River.

Aircraft crash near Reagan National Airport
Investigators walk the grounds of the Reagan National Airport as they work near the crash last night of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River as it approached the Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Emergency response units gathered near Capital Cove Marine at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to search for survivors but stopped hours later.

The fatal mid-air crash is the first major challenge for Duffy, who was recently confirmed by the Senate.

At a press conference in Washington, D.C., Duffy said airplane crashes are not "standard."

Aircraft Crash Over Potomac River, Reagan National Airport
Rescue crews gather debris in the Potomac River. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Peter Goelz, a former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board said a key safety known as the TCAS may not have been in use.

President Donald Trump said a prayer for condolences to the victims: "God bless their souls" in an official statement from the White House.

Trump thanked the first responders for the swift response.

"Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders," he said.

Aircraft Crash Over Potomac River, Reagan National Airport
Emergency response units search the waters of the Potomac River. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation that will determine the cause of the collision.

American Airlines CEO expressed his "deep sorrow" to the victims and their families.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport reopened to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday after hundreds of flights were canceled in the aftermath of the crash.

