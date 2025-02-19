A Louisiana woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting her boyfriend with his own gun during an argument over breakfast, authorities said.

On Sunday in LaPlace, Louisiana, 24-year-old Tamyrihu Hubbard and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Joshua Jones, got into a heated argument after she allegedly ate a large portion of breakfast, leaving little food for Jones and his family, The Advocate reported.

The dispute escalated as the couple, who were reportedly struggling financially, clashed over the incident.

At approximately 10:36 a.m., the argument turned deadly when Hubbard allegedly grabbed one of Jones' own firearms and shot him in the chest.

Police arrived at the home in the 100 block of East Lakeview Drive to find Jones unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hubbard initially called 911 herself, telling authorities that the shooting was accidental. However, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre stated that physical evidence contradicts her claim.

Hubbard was arrested and booked into the Sherman R. Walker Correctional Center in LaPlace. Her bail has been set at $1 million.

She remains in custody as prosecutors prepare their case against her.

Originally published on Latin Times