Life can be painfully isolating for many adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Friendships are difficult to maintain without built-in structures like school or family support, and opportunities to live independently are limited.

Jim Richardson and Steve Grumann understand this as fathers of sons with autism. They've spent years worrying about what will happen when they're no longer there to provide support. However, instead of just accepting the existing options, they created an initiative that offers true independence and a meaningful community. The fruit of this motivation is Front Porch Cohousing, an organization that is building neuro-inclusive communities in Bucks County, PA, where people of all abilities can live, thrive, and belong.

Front Porch Cohousing aims to restore what society seems to have lost: connection. Moreover, it intends to build a true community that values, supports, and empowers its residents to live as independently as possible. This mission stems from the founders' personal experiences.

Richardson shares: "My son, Michael, is in his 30s. He's a kind and gentle soul who loves his routine, enjoys his job at the local supermarket, and takes pride in helping customers. He's independent but struggles to connect with other people. I worry that he would end up isolated without a support system. But not because he can't take care of himself. It's because modern housing doesn't account for people like him."

Grumann's son, Simon, experiences more challenges. Legally blind and facing intellectual difficulties in addition to autism, his diagnosis (on paper) paints a challenging picture, but the reality is different. "Simon is extraordinary," says Grumann. "He's talkative, social, and full of life. He bakes cookies with friends for a local shelter, goes bowling every Friday, and is on the verge of landing his first paying job. But he still needs help with small things like tying a shoelace or reading a street sign." Essentially, his son doesn't need a caregiver. He needs a community where people would lend a hand with a smile.

Creating an environment where help is naturally available and no one is left struggling alone is the essence of Front Porch Cohousing. This initiative is especially necessary, given that traditional housing models don't typically work for many adults with ASD and/or IDD. Group homes are limited and can feel institutional. Not to mention, assisted living can be restrictive, and full independence can be isolating or outright dangerous for those who need occasional support. Richardson and Grumann, therefore, are building an intentional, mixed community. Front Porch Cohousing champions a new model of cohousing that enables neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals to live side by side and support one another in organic ways.

How does the organization turn this vision into reality? The plan is to develop a neighborhood of 65 condominium units— roughly 35% of which will be subsidized for individuals with ASD and/or IDD— giving the residents an opportunity to build equity. The remaining units will be for neurotypical residents who wish to live in a close-knit, community-oriented environment. Residents who need support with daily activities will bring their services with them. This approach ensures that neurotypical neighbors aren't expected to be caretakers—just good neighbors.

This model produces immense benefits. It offers neurodivergent residents a safe, stable, and enriching environment where they can live independently while still having access to social connections and natural support. Meanwhile, for neurotypical residents, the model provides a rare opportunity to be part of a community where people genuinely look out for one another. Ultimately, it eases the worries of parents like Richardson and Grumann, knowing that their children will have a secure, welcoming place to live, even long after they're gone.

Indeed, Front Porch Cohousing brings back the kind of community where people know each other's names and everyone has a place to belong. For Michael, for Simon, and for the thousands of adults with ASD and/or IDD who deserve a place to thrive, the organization provides an opportunity to build something truly extraordinary. After all, a home is more than its four walls. It's where one feels seen, valued, and connected.