KEY POINTS Aaron Carter's mom shared several disturbing photos from his death scene on Facebook

Jane Schneck said the coroner wrote her son's death as an accidental drug overdose

Schneck claimed that Carter received death threats, and many people made his life miserable

Aaron Carter's mom wants the police to investigate his death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Aaron's mom, Jane Schneck, shared graphic photos from his death scene on Facebook. She wanted to call more attention to the ongoing investigation.

"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she wrote. "I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past."

The disturbing pictures included what appeared to be feces on the floor and a tub filled with green water. There were photos of towels laid down on the floor and a pile of soiled clothes. Schneck added that the photos were not taken by law enforcement.

Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose...

"But they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years," the grieving mother added. "Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement to Rolling Stone following the post from Carter's mom.

"Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of Aaron Carter. To date, there has been no evidence of foul play found during the investigation. The results of Mr. Carter's autopsy are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing," the statement read.

Shortly after Carter's death, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office released a statement deferring an official cause of death since there is still an ongoing investigation following an autopsy. The doctor examined the body and requested additional information to determine the cause and manner of death.

Carter's friend and co-writer Dan Wright previously spoke about his plans before he passed away. According to Wright, the American singer and rapper wanted to get his career back.

He worked with the late musician for months, and Carter was reportedly very proud of being sober for five years and would often talk about it. Along with weed, Wright said he only saw Carter took his Xanax prescription.

"He gives off this bad boy persona online and stuff, but talking to him in person — he's so articulate and so quick and has so many stories and has so much knowledge. I definitely never got the feeling that he was high on dusters," Wright added.

Following Carter's death, many fans reminisced his music and branded him the "Justin Bieber of the '90s."

"Aaron Carter was the Justin Bieber of the '90s. Every girl, including me, growing up had a poster of him on our walls. His music and talent will never be forgotten. RIP," one fan wrote.

"Aaron Carter was the first Justin Bieber," one person tweeted. Another fan agreed, writing, "He was the Justin of the '90s."