The man accused of trying to kill President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach Golf Course will try to convince a jury of his "gentleness, peacefulness, and nonviolent caring for humanity."

Ryan Routh, 59, is defending himself in his trial despite having no legal experience, ABC News reported. Routh's plans for his defense include calling three witnesses and presenting several exhibits, including his design for a DIY skatepark, a photo of a flash mob he organized, and a church bulletin from 1980 when he was recognized for being an Eagle Scout, ABC News reported.

Routh potentially faces life in prison if convicted of trying to assassinate Trump. Prosecutors rested their case Friday after presenting 38 witnesses over seven days. Closing arguments in the case are expected on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Routh was hiding in some bushes with a rifle near the golf course, waiting for Trump to approach. When Routh was discovered by the Secret Service, he fled the scene, prompting agents to fire at him. He faces five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assault on a federal officer, and firearms offenses.

According to prosecutors, Routh had visited the golf course 17 times leading up to the Sept. 15 incident.

The Secret Service agent who spotted Routh with the rifle in some bushes stated that had he not seen Routh, the president would have eventually been within 130 feet of Trump, ABC News reported. Also, federal prosecutors presented DNA and fingerprints that tied Routh to the gun.

Fox News reported that prosecutors presented evidence of Routh's online searches which included Trump's campaign schedule, rally tickets, and golf course properties. Other online information included live airport feeds and plane-tracking websites.

