President Donald Trump has ordered a major expansion of federal deportation operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, calling them "the core of Democrat power" and claiming they are home to "millions upon millions of illegal aliens," according to The Hill.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said these cities are run by "far-left Democrats with sick minds" and directed federal agencies to focus enforcement efforts on "crime-ridden and deadly inner cities," The Hill reported.

A federal appeals court has temporarily lifted an injunction that had blocked the National Guard from assisting in immigration raids in Los Angeles. The ruling allows the deployment to continue as part of the administration's broader immigration campaign.

The directive has sparked mass protests in cities nationwide. Demonstrators marched under the slogan "No Kings," denouncing what they described as authoritarian overreach. The gatherings were mostly peaceful.

Despite this, Trump deployed 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. He described the protesters as a "vicious and violent mob" and suggested that without federal intervention, the city would have been "burning," referencing past wildfires in areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Late-night television coverage mocked the administration's show of force. One host compared the cost of the operation to a blockbuster film, remarking that "at least with those, you usually get an Avenger."

Trump defended the scope of the effort, declaring: "We will put every possible resource behind this effort and reverse the tide of the Mass Destruction of Migration that has turned once-idyllic towns into scenes of the Third World Dystopia," according to the Washington Examiner.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said the administration is aiming for 3,000 daily arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a significant increase over current levels.

Labor groups and local officials have condemned the raids. A farmworkers' union criticized immigration sweeps in rural communities, warning they threaten essential labor and family stability.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins responded by reaffirming the administration's commitment to a legal workforce, saying the stability of American agriculture depends on lawful employment.