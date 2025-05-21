Open Cupboard Food Pantry (OCFP), an integral part of Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey, is calling upon the hearts of locals—youth, elders, students, and beyond—to join its legacy of compassion and community. With a 'Neighbors helping Neighbors' philosophy, the nonprofit embodies the essence of shared responsibility, fulfilling it relentlessly for more than 30 years.

To support its efforts to provide all-year-round access to necessities like food and clothing to individuals and families in need, OCFP is actively seeking volunteers to come on board. This summer, it will attend multiple live events within the area, hoping to ignite ripples of impact through community outreach and advocacy. The nonprofit invites everyone to attend, each function serving as a peek behind the scenes of volunteering and a reminder of its multi-layered benefits.

Throughout the years, OCFP has had the honor of working alongside many volunteers who, together, have assisted people in the communities they serve. But beyond social impact, this experience led to profound personal benefits, especially for the elderly. Diverse and nationally representative data from a cohort of 12,998 US adults aged over 50 supports this notion, drawing strong associations between volunteering and reduced risk of mortality and physical limitations, higher physical activity, and better psychosocial outcomes, including optimism and a sense of purpose.

Older generations are indeed most likely to volunteer, with Gen Xers leading the way in formal volunteering and Baby Boomers in neighborly help. "Most of our volunteers are recent retirees who just cannot turn off the switch," shares Jennifer Tavormina, Executive Director. "They seek out more opportunities to engage, keeping themselves busy while enhancing the community. It's a powerful and effective synergy—until they overengage and burn themselves out."

As the needs of people continue to grow, so is the need for volunteering hours. "The elderly are maintaining operations, but they can't carry this responsibility alone," adds Tavormina. Sadly, despite the evidently rising need, volunteering among youth is subsiding. The consequences of this trend are twofold, especially with the evolving technology landscape.

To stay ahead of the curve, nonprofits and other organizations must keep up with innovation. Though necessary, it poses a challenge for the elderly, requiring them to learn new dynamics to spread goodwill. On the other hand, streamlined integration calls for the younger generations' understanding of technology. Without their contribution, gaps within the nonprofit space are bound to keep growing. Beyond the risk of running out of resources and stopping operations, the effects extend to those in need, depriving them of much-needed assistance.

"When I was in college 30 years ago, the first thing they taught us was how to give back. I know this was a defining stepping stone to where I am now," shares Tavormina. "Today, this has been lost, and volunteering isn't on kids' radars."

She also recognizes the drivers of that change: busy schedules, extracurricular activities, and chasing any opportunity that boosts one's college resume. These relentless schedules prioritize different initiatives, but, as Tavormina stresses, that leads to youth missing out on the myriad benefits of goodwill. Her approach? A blend of empathy and guidance.

"It's clear that kids today face pressures that maybe previous generations didn't. Their needs and challenges can't be overlooked," she says. "But that's where teachers, parents, and other adults in their lives play a role. There's a responsibility—shared responsibility—that older generations need to take. If you've never considered volunteering, there's no better time than today. Even if it's just an hour a week, your community needs you."

Without enough volunteers coming through the door, OCFP, just like many others, will have to shift its model to full- or part-time employment. But this will only be the start of an avalanche. What will follow is the need for more revenue to maintain payroll, which will require even more employees. For decades, OCFP has been maintaining its operations through a for-profit thrift store, where locals could purchase unique home decor or clothing while contributing to a good cause.

To manage the space, more volunteers are required, whether to stand behind the counter or create online campaigns. Especially with OCFP's recent growth and more plans to follow, the need is becoming more dire as days go by. "When you're a nonprofit, every expansion comes with the goal of serving the community. Without talent, hours, and human energy, growth leads nowhere," she stresses.

Beyond retail hours, OCFP offers opportunities to engage in its food drives, community days, fairs, festivals, and more. Those ready to build thriving communities can get involved through OCFP's application form. "You never know what others are dealing with, and no one is immune to food insecurity. It could be the person sitting next to you in science class. You just never know," she concludes. "Your community needs you. Your neighbors need you. We need you. Your time could truly change someone's life. That's the true power of volunteering."