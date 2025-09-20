Eight days after the shocking assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, his organisation Turning Point USA is not only surviving but thriving.

The group says more than 62,000 students have requested to join since his death, while his widow Erika Kirk has stepped into the roles of CEO and Chair — positions Charlie had long prepared her to take.

Erika Kirk Takes the Helm

Turning Point USA confirmed on Thursday that its board had unanimously appointed Erika Kirk as both CEO and Chair, fulfilling what it described as her husband's final wish.

According to Andrew Kolvet, the group's spokesman, Charlie repeatedly told colleagues that Erika would lead if anything happened to him.

'He told me personally, he told members of the board and other executives at the organisation that should something happen, Erika was going to be the person that took over,' Kolvet revealed in an interview.

At 36, Erika brings her own résumé. Born Erika Frantzve, she grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona; studied political science at Arizona State University; was a collegiate basketball player; and won Miss Arizona USA in 2012. She later became a faith-driven entrepreneur and podcast host, often emphasising traditional values and family life. After marrying Charlie in 2021, the pair had two young children.

In her first emotional address after his death, Erika promised continuity: 'The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.'

Record Growth and Youth Enthusiasm

Turning Point USA said the surge came largely from high-school and college students seeking either to join existing chapters or establish new ones. The organisation called the response 'unprecedented' compared with previous recruitment drives.

Local anecdotes reflect the intensity of interest. At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, organisers reportedly had to open an extra room to accommodate conservative students at a recent forum.

In New Jersey, regional coordinator Anthony Romano was quoted as saying that requests were arriving daily from students eager to promote constitutional values.

Alex Clark, host of Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark and a long-time TPUSA voice, praised Erika's early leadership. 'I'm excited because Charlie had said on his show at one point that Erika was actually more conservative than he was, so I can't wait to see what that means,' she said.

How To Join Turning Point USA

Becoming part of Turning Point USA is straightforward. Students can fill out an online form to either join an existing chapter or launch a new one at their school or university. The group describes its mission as spreading 'the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government' and equipping young people to speak confidently about conservative ideas.

For graduates, TPUSA offers an Alumni Association designed to keep activists engaged through events, networks and mentorship.

Meanwhile, donors can join the 1776 Society — a support club said to help fund the organisation's operations while connecting contributors to its national mission.

Those who sign up agree to receive updates, alerts and invitations, with the option to opt out at any time. TPUSA insists the aim is simple: to grow the largest conservative student movement in the United States.

Carrying On Charlie's Legacy

Supporters say the real story behind the surge is Erika's determination to carry forward her husband's vision.

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 as a teenager and spent the following decade turning it into a nationwide movement with thousands of chapters. The group currently claims presence on about 3,500 campuses.

His death could have left a vacuum, but instead it appears to have reignited the cause.

Memorials have sprung up outside TPUSA's headquarters in Phoenix, while Erika has vowed to press ahead with the group's hallmark events, including its annual AmericaFest and the nationwide campus tours.

'The movement's not going anywhere,' she told supporters. 'And it will only grow stronger when you join it.'

