A mass shooting in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of South Philadelphia early Monday left three people dead and ten others injured, including multiple teenagers. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street, where a crowd of around 40 people had gathered.

According to Philadelphia police, several gunmen opened fire into homes, cars, and the group of people gathered on the street. Victims included a 15-year-old girl, two 17-year-old boys, and several adults. Three men — ages 19, 23, and 24 — were killed. A 19-year-old man who was shot twice in the head remains in critical condition.

"This is coward, want-to-be-thugs stuff," said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel at the scene, describing the scale and intent of the attack. Officers arrested one person carrying a firearm, though it's unclear whether that person fired any shots. Investigators believe multiple shooters were involved and are still searching for suspects.

The area was filled with shell casings and damaged vehicles. One witness told PhillyVoice the scene resembled "a war zone." Police are reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting comes amid a violent July 4 weekend in Philadelphia. Just hours earlier, another mass shooting injured eight people near a nightclub in Northern Liberties. The city has seen a string of shootings over the summer holiday, adding pressure on local officials to address ongoing gun violence.