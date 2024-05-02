In the foothills of Appalachia, a picturesque swath of land in the eastern United States, lies the Tennessee River Valley. The area is home to the Tennessee River, the Smoky Mountains, and abundant wildlife. The Tennessee River Valley rivals other American natural assets due to its history and sprawling size. Crossing over seven states, the culturally rich region can provide unparalleled access to the great outdoors for adventure-seeking travelers.

Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of this vulnerable natural environment and supports small businesses on their journey to attract tourists. Through the nonprofit's partnership with National Geographic, it educates, facilitates, and provides information about the Tennessee River Valley. Over 3,000 small businesses have uploaded user-generated content on the TRV Map Guide website, highlighting the hidden gems their town offers. This storytelling supports the economic development of some of Appalachia's most underserved areas.

TRV Stewardship Council has become a trusted resource for information about the Tennessee River Valley, particularly for geotourists. Rather than exploiting the value of different assets for the utmost financial benefit, geotourism prioritizes a mutually beneficial exchange between a traveler and local communities.

Research has shown that more tourists are searching for authentic, experience-based activities. Cultural and environmental curiosity has peaked, causing many to look for getaways 'off the beaten path'. This trend is positive for the Tennessee River Valley, which heavily relies on tourism for economic growth. It also enables the TRV Stewardship Council to educate small businesses in the area on what value they can provide to geotourists. With the right initiatives, the nonprofit hopes to elevate living standards, build sustainable pathways to economic development, and protect the area's awe-inspiring nature.

"The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is passionate about educating potential visitors and small businesses in Appalachia about the distinct value each town provides," says Julie Graham, volunteer Executive Director. "Every community has a story to tell and we hope that the infectious optimism of rural Appalachian communities is recognized and nurtured for generations to come."

The TRV Stewardship Council has achieved numerous accomplishments despite its not-for-profit status. The organization's success is fueled by a small group of dedicated volunteers scattered throughout the Tennessee River Valley. Their passion for storytelling and environmental protection has been the lifeblood of TRV Stewardship Council to raise awareness about Appalachia's overlooked beauty. The nonprofit first took shape in 2010 after National Geographic covered sustainable tours and a new era for tourism. TRV Stewardship Council was tasked with speaking further about geotourism and partnered with other local businesses to explain the Tennessee River Valley's importance. The nonprofit posts educational blogs, hosts a podcast, and releases a digital newsletter to celebrate the area's deeply fascinating cultural heritage.

With the nation's 250th anniversary just around the corner, the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council wants Americans to consider exploring Appalachia's undisturbed natural sights. If you'd like to support geotourism and conservation efforts in Tennessee River Valley, donate today.