Businesses no longer need to wait weeks for high quality market research. Solsten's Audience Navigator has rapidly outpaced more traditional methods, offering near-instant psychological insights into any audience worldwide. Helping companies constrained by insights that focus on what people do, this AI-powered platform uses psychology to reveal the very reasons why they do it, completely reworking how businesses can understand and connect with their customers.

The Power of Psychological AI

Rather than focusing solely on mass-collected behavioral patterns, sentiment data, and paid surveys, Solsten stands apart in the crowded AI space by focusing on human psychology. Its platform represents over 3.4 billion people globally, making it the world's largest psychological database.

Audience Navigator probes the depths of human psychology, going beyond traditional market research. Its first-party data is authentically sourced through an AI-based questionnaire that measures hundreds of scientifically validated motivations, values, and personality traits, offering a more comprehensive understanding in what actually drives customers than conventional preference and demographic-based tools.

"We're giving companies the ability to understand their customers as human beings—not just numbers on a spreadsheet. It's like having a world-class consumer insights team at your fingertips," explains Bastian Bergmann, Solsten's co-founder.

A human-centric philosophy, this has already attracted major players like EA, Peloton, and Dentsu, who use the platform to better resonate with their audiences. From finding blue oceans and validating new products and features to building better ads, targeting audiences, doing market analysis, or training AI agents to do better customer service, there's an incredible number of use cases that companies leverage Solsten for.

Navigator: A Real-Time Crystal Ball into Audience Futures

Navigator delivers unprecedented speed for marketers, enabling near-instant exploration of audience insights. This eliminates the need to wait for traditional research cycles. Additionally, it removes the limitation of constantly updating current marketing research as the database is constantly updating with new consumers.

The platform has audiences for over 40,000 brands, 200,000 games, and 100,000 movies and IPs. It thus provides a comprehensive view of consumer psychology across various industries and demographics.

However, where Audience Navigator truly excels is its ability to track audience evolution as time passes. As CEO Joe Schaeppi notes, "Businesses can no longer rely on surface-level data points like clicks and taps. This is all post-action data and the best in the business are getting much farther upstream from that now. If you don't understand your audience's deeper motivations, you're flying blind."

The platform continuously updates its psychological profiles, allowing businesses to spot growing trends and adapt their strategies on the fly.

Beyond Traditional Market Research

Audience Navigator has taken the world of audience understanding by storm through its many novel features. For instance, its competitor benchmarking capability lets businesses analyze rival audiences to identify gaps in the market.

Alternatively, the platform's predictive AI can evaluate creative assets before launch, forecasting how different audience segments will respond with companies seeing an increased win rate for creatives that is nearly 300% higher according to their website- a crucial business need in this post IDFA and privacy first world.

However, perhaps most remarkably, Navigator has proven its worth through measurable results. Supercell, a major company within the entertainment sphere, has used Solsten's insights to revitalize its 15-million-user community. The outcome was a stunning 22% increase in daily sessions and 18% boost in engagement time—all achieved in just two months.

"It's the next big step in resonating with your target audience," Schaeppi remarks. "You shouldn't just know who currently likes your product, you should also know who might start to like it. And better yet, we can even identify what your audience may truly like next." More than just faster market research—this technology is a fundamental development in how businesses understand and connect with their customers.

From building better ads and targeting for your ideal customer profile to creating that next winning product, Navigator offers a sharper lens through which to view consumers- both your own as well as the competition. Combining psychological science with the latest AI technology, Solsten has created a tool that doesn't just predict what audiences will do—it understands why they will do it.