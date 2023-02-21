Prosecutors in New Mexico have downgraded involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the "Rust" shooting case. They have dropped a firearms enhancement charge but the actor will still face a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The 64-year-old actor was initially charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act in connection with the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the "Rust" movie.

The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also facing the same charges. The firearms enhancement charge against Gutierrez-Reed was dropped now.

If convicted of firearms enhancement, Baldwin would have received a minimum prison sentence of five years. Since the charge has been dropped, the actor now faces less than 18 months of prison and a $5,000 fine for involuntary manslaughter.

"In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' film set," a spokesperson for Santa Fe District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday, People reported. "The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

The fatal shooting happened while Baldwin was filming a scene for his upcoming movie at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. The prop gun Baldwin fired turned out to be a real one. It killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

When Baldwin was officially charged last month, the actor's attorney said they will fight against it in court.

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds," Luke Nikas, of the Quinn Emanuel law firm, told PageSix. "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, shared that it had been an "emotional time" for their family and thanked fans for showing support. Hilaria shares seven kids with Baldwin.