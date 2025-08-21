Doing the right thing is never easy - and being the best is hard work. Successfully navigating the Web3 labyrinth is a full time job. UX is heterogenous, fractured and overly complex - and mistakes can be very, very expensive. A fat finger here and a collateralization mistake there and portfolios can crumble to dust.

As a result, onboarding new users into grasping the true potential of on-chain financial primitives remains a challenge that is difficult to overcome - and is why alt-season isn't so much a burgeoning summer as a tepid autumn, with even those interested in crypto eschewing the truly sustainable and high-impact gains of Web3 in favour of exchange wallets loaded with IOU Bitcoin and Ethereum with a dribble of custodial yield.

Haust Network is focused on building something better. A full stack L2 ecosystem with AI-assist that means everyone including your uncle can engage with Web3 and reap the rewards. Not so much a protocol, but a platform. A gateway that unlocks the potential that Web3 has promised for so long, but to date has been unable to deliver.

Built on Polygon CDK with zkrollups and using the AggLayer to connect to EVMs across the multi-chain, Haust Networks helps newbies discover proper yield opportunities and experts to build sophisticated DeFi strategies with a minimum of fuss.

Sitting at the centre of the experience is HAIA, Haust Network's bespoke AI which is plugged directly into the onchain environment. The agent operates across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BNB Chain, Linea, Base and many, many others, as well as being compatible with major wallets like Metamask and TrustWallet. HAIA removes the need for end users to interact with awkward protocols. Contextually aware of user intent, HAIA is able to implement their desired actions through natural language, making the Web3 world quite literally as easy as ABC.

For example, to send $1,000 dollars in stablecoins to a EU resident - users must currently open their wallet, select a chain, choose gas fees, make sure the asset is compatible, and so on and so forth. Through HAIA, a user just says "send my buddy Jamie $1,000 of USDC with the lowest fees possible" - and HAIA does the rest.

This, of course, is just the basics - essential to open up Web3 to the newcomer. Yet HAIA is capable of implementing multi-event strategies according to strict parameters that the user sets, and can facilitate the construction of complex strategies that take place over long timelines. HAIA can monitor, trigger and execute strategies according to whatever preferences a user prefers.

From a simple command such as "Sell $ETH when it reaches $5,000" to "Swap $ETH for $POL at $5,000 at maximum 1% slippage and then deposit $4,000 worth of $POL in the highest yield contract for 2 months and send the rest to stablecoin wallet." This utility means HAIA helps users achieve fire and forget yield and to keep them in control of their portfolio while also allowing them to explore more complicated yield strategies that, quite frankly, they didn't have the patience or technical know-how to try before - thus opening their eyes up to the real value of crypto primitives and what on-chain finance can truly achieve. It helps to seamlessly usher the transition from TradFi to Web3 for all.

We are entering an era of hybrid finance. Even the most slavish adherent to crypto knows that the current financial system can't all be on-chain. It's about achieving synthesis. It's about having your stocks, crypto and bank account all in one place - side by side - without having to surrender custody of your assets to anyone. To that end, Haust Network and HAIA are connected to banking APIs so users can visualise their wealth all in one place, and an easy path to utilise that wealth towards their own personal financial goals, with the HAIA agent advising, learning and improving along the way to help them get there.

The synthesis is coming. Accessibility is marching towards its apotheosis - but there is still a way to go. Haust Network is committed to building the gateway for everyone - and everyone can be a part of it. With the TGE arriving in the coming months, users can soon join the journey.