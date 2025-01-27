KEY POINTS $XPR has been on a 200% rally in the last seven days

The XPR Network is a scalability- and sustainable computation-focused Layer 1 blockchain

$XPR is one of fairly older digital coins that recently regained attention from the packed crypto space

2024 was a big year for crypto token launches, and amid the rise of new altcoins and memecoins, some older coins were forgotten, but the beginning of a new year paved the way for the rise of older digital coins to re-emerge, including XPR, the native cryptocurrency of the XPR Network (formerly Proton).

XPR is not XRP, which is the native token of the XRP Ledger. It is an entirely different crypto coin that was launched in 2020 but lost its sparkle as more cryptocurrencies hit the market and smart contract platforms became old news.

However, things changed over the last few days, with the XPR coin picking up and climbing by a staggering 200% in the past week. The token has been up more than 10% in the day and increased over 300% in the last two weeks.

What is the $XPR Network?

As mentioned, XPR is the XPR Network's native crypto asset. The XPR Network is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain and smart contract platform that caters to both peer-to-peer transactions and consumer applications.

The Layer 1 blockchain focuses on scalable and sustainable computation. It allows developers to leverage its technology to easily and securely launch tokens and build a variety of blockchain-based products such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and lending markets among others.

The blockchain's key features include:

Fiat on-ramp – Users can make direct fiat deposits to the network using Metal Pay;

Liquidity pools – Builders can create liquidity pools and incentivize traders, as well as increase platforms' total value locked (TVL);

Instant swaps – Users can also make direct digital asset swaps, all with zero gas fees;

Trading support – The XPR Network offers advanced, expert trading tools to help users with precision trading through its decentralized and compliant platform;

Onchain identity – Users can link their identity with fiat accounts, further enhancing the seamless experience of transacting using crypto assets.

With interest around the XPR Network picking up years since it was on the way to $1, trading volumes hit over $167 million in the last 24 hours.

$XPR Trends on X

The XPR coin was trending on X overnight, with some crypto users not being surprised.

Long-time XPR holders welcomed newcomers into the fold, and one X user specifically welcoming the "$XRP Army," the community around the XRP token.

One user said the XPR token's spike and potential surge toward $1 are "very long overdue," considering how the digital coin has had a relatively stagnant price movement since 2022.

$xpr marching on to a $1 each.

Great opportunity to make serious money.

This movement is very long overdue! pic.twitter.com/C7FIQCUpzs — anothercryptoguy🦬🦬$share (@anothercryptog1) January 26, 2025

Well-followed crypto trader Atlas included the XPR Network in his list of Top 15 projects to watch this year, noting how the blockchain enables building "with high scalability and compliance.

9 $XPR | @XPRNetwork



XPR Network is a layer-one blockchain offering instant, feeless transactions with built-in identity verification.



It enables developers to build DeFi apps, NFTs, payments, and tokenized assets with high scalability and compliance.



MC: 179M

◈… pic.twitter.com/2zaEVC4w2d — Atlas (@crptAtlas) January 26, 2025

Even public speaker Joel Brown noticed how XPR was "holding strong while the rest of the crypto market dumps $BTC and $XRP."

It remains to be seen whether the blockchain and its native token will continue to gain traction this year and if, as Atlas projected, will become a major player in the blockchain world in 2025.