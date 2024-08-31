Amazon Customers Hit Checkout Glitch During Start Of Labor Day Sale
The e-commerce giant's checkout feature displayed error messages with photos of dogs
Some Amazon customers shopping for Labor Day deals had to work extra hard when the e-commerce giant was unable to process purchases, according to a report.
The Amazon website's checkout feature displayed error messages with photos of dogs during the start of the holiday weekend sale event on Friday, CNBC reported.
The cause of the glitch — which prompted fed-up consumers to post complaints on social media — was unclear and an Amazon spokesperson didn't return a request for comment, CNBC said.
Amazon relies on its own cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, to run its online operations, but AWS wasn't reporting any issues during the outage, CNBC said.
In a June filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon warned investors that its continued rapid expansion can "place significant strain" on various aspects of the business, including operations, systems and technical performance.
"We experience occasional system interruptions and delays that make our websites and services unavailable or slow to respond and prevent us from efficiently accepting or fulfilling orders or providing services to customers and third parties, which may reduce our net sales and the attractiveness of our products and services," the company said.
Amazon's stock price closed Friday at $178.50, up 3.7%.
A brief dip during after-hours trading pushed its shares down to $170.63, but the price quickly recovered to $178.52.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
From Indonesia To Singapore: Four Stages Of Pope's Trip
-
'Hit My Heart': Trial Of Hong Kong Editors Leave Journalists In Tears
-
Near Gaza Border, Loved Ones Shout Messages To Hamas-held Hostages
-
Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech US Company To Hit $1T Market Value
-
How To Get An Unbelievably Cheap Apartment In One Of The Most Expensive Cities In The US
-
Astronaut Carrying Flag At Paralympics Sends 'Powerful Message'
-
Switzerland Reopens Door For New Nuclear Power Plants
-
Showdown Looms Over 'Boys' Club' Lineup For EU Commission
-
Sky-high Rents Have Mumbai Residents Living On The Edge
-
A Year Since Coup, Gabon's Ousted Ruling Family In Limbo