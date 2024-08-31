Some Amazon customers shopping for Labor Day deals had to work extra hard when the e-commerce giant was unable to process purchases, according to a report.

The Amazon website's checkout feature displayed error messages with photos of dogs during the start of the holiday weekend sale event on Friday, CNBC reported.

The cause of the glitch — which prompted fed-up consumers to post complaints on social media — was unclear and an Amazon spokesperson didn't return a request for comment, CNBC said.

Amazon relies on its own cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, to run its online operations, but AWS wasn't reporting any issues during the outage, CNBC said.

In a June filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon warned investors that its continued rapid expansion can "place significant strain" on various aspects of the business, including operations, systems and technical performance.

"We experience occasional system interruptions and delays that make our websites and services unavailable or slow to respond and prevent us from efficiently accepting or fulfilling orders or providing services to customers and third parties, which may reduce our net sales and the attractiveness of our products and services," the company said.

Amazon's stock price closed Friday at $178.50, up 3.7%.

A brief dip during after-hours trading pushed its shares down to $170.63, but the price quickly recovered to $178.52.