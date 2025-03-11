The Trump administration is considering a significant 30% payroll reduction at the National Park Service (NPS), signaling potential cuts at a key federal agency.

In addition, the administration plans to close 34 NPS offices across the country by canceling their leases. These facilities provide support for visitor centers, law enforcement units, operations staff, museums, and climate-controlled storage for artifacts at national parks across the country, from Alaska to Texas and Florida.

The latest decisions follow the layoffs of 1,000 NPS employees last month.

Managers at the National Park Service have been tasked with drafting plans for the cuts, which could severely impact services at national parks. The reduction would have an immediate impact, possibly leading to job losses for rangers and janitors, and in the long term, it could jeopardize conservation projects.

According to a former NPS employee, this cut may be noticeable in the short term with fewer staff available, and in the long term, critical conservation projects could be impacted, The Hill reported.

Cuts To Permanent Workforce Expected

The NPS employs over 20,000 people, including both permanent and seasonal workers. The proposed cuts would mainly affect the permanent workforce of 16,000 employees.

While the Interior Department, which oversees the NPS, has acknowledged efforts to reduce taxpayer costs, they have not provided specific details about which positions may be eliminated.

"Under President Donald J. Trump's leadership, the Department is working to right-size the federal workforce, cut bureaucratic waste, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently. By streamlining operations and reducing unnecessary positions, we are strengthening our ability to serve the public while making government more effective and accountable," spokesperson J. Elizabeth Peace stated.

Managers have been asked to create plans for workforce reductions without specific guidance on which roles to cut. Additionally, there are plans to shuffle senior officials within the department.

"We will continue working with the Department of Government Efficiency and other agencies to implement cost-saving measures that put taxpayers first while ensuring the responsible stewardship of America's natural and cultural resources," Peace said.

Layoffs And Office Closures

The administration's decision to close 34 NPS offices nationwide is expected to affect facilities such as visitor centers, law enforcement units, and museum storage across national parks.

Among the affected sites is the San Antonio Missions National Historic Park in Texas, which is the state's only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), cautioned that the loss of staff and essential facilities is pushing the "national parks past the point of no return."

"It is reckless and short-sighted to shutter National Park Service offices without a careful examination of what they protect and the critical staff who work there," she said.

Political Pushback And Economic Impact

The proposed cuts have sparked backlash, with protests erupting across the country as national parks are considered cultural, environmental, and economic assets.

Despite the Trump administration's emphasis on reducing government spending, the NPS' budget makes up less than one-fifteenth of one percent of the federal budget. In contrast, national parks contribute $55.6 billion to the U.S. economy and supported over 400,000 jobs in 2023.