Wilridge Winery Announces Search for Partners in North American Expansion

Wilridge Winery, a family-owned vineyard, orchard, winery, and distillery headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has announced that it is looking for partners to distribute its organically and Biodynamically produced wines and spirits to consumers across the US and Canada.

Founded in 1988 by former environmental lawyer Paul Beveridge, Wilridge is the first and only vineyard, winery and distillery in Washington State certified as both organic and Biodynamic. Since gaining these certifications in 2007, Wilridge has remained committed to these strict standards, resulting in operations with reduced impact to the environment and a higher quality of product.

The 84-acre Wilridge Estate vineyard and orchard, located on Naches Heights near Yakima in Washington State, grows 23 different varieties of grapes, including rare ones such as Nebbiolo, Sagrantino, and Zweigelt, as well as apples, pears, plums, apricots, and other fruits. In addition to wine, Wilridge produces spirits, such as fruit brandy and grappa, that have won multiple awards at international competitions, proving the superior quality of its organic and Biodynamic production process. Eastern Washington, particularly Naches Heights, has a perfect climate and soil type for growing grapevines and fruit trees organically and Biodynamically. The resulting wines and spirits reflect the terroir of their source and vintage.

"If you buy our Cabernet Sauvignon two years in a row, they're going to taste different," Beveridge says. "That's not because I came up with some new trendy technique in the winery. Rather, it's the different weather, soil, and other growing conditions between years. We let the wines and spirits express themselves, so they truly reflect the fruit they come from."

Wilridge is currently looking for distributors to bring its organic and Biodynamic products to more markets across the US and Canada. Its products are currently available in 12 US states and five Canadian provinces. By partnering with more distributors, Wilridge's wines and spirits will be available in restaurants, bars, and liquor shops in more states and provinces.

According to Beveridge, distributors who are looking for a small, independent Washington State producer of wines and spirits will find Wilridge an ideal partner to work with. Its certified organic and Biodynamic process will appeal to sustainability-focused consumers who are also looking to expand their palate to unique grape varieties, brandies, and grappas. Since its founding in 1988, Wilridge has focused on wines that reflect the terroir of their vineyard rather than what's currently in fashion. As such, his wines are more akin to a European style than most New World wines.

Wilridge calls its estate located on the Naches Heights a "recreational vineyard". Just a two-hour drive from Seattle, it is a perfect day-trip destination with a wine bar on the porch of a century-old farmhouse. Guests can stroll around the vineyard and hold picnics on the lawn, as well as go hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and mountain biking on the trails in the adjacent Cowiche Canyon Nature Reserve.

"Having a vineyard and orchard really does set us apart from 90% of the other wineries and distilleries in Washington that buy their fruit from other sources," Beveridge says. "We have full creative control of the entire process, from the ground to the bottle. Our diverse products open new niches that appeal to the tastes of American consumers both young and old, which are becoming increasingly diverse."