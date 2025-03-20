A federal judge ruled Wednesday against the immediate reinstatement of the ousted leaders of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), while strongly criticizing the Trump administration's "abominable" treatment of the officials in the removal process.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell condemned the use of armed agents by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to force the leaders out of the office, ABC News reported.

"I'm very offended by how DOGE has operated at the Institute and treated American citizens trying to do a job that they were statutorily tasked to do at the Institute," Howell said.

The situation unfolded earlier this week when DOGE agents, backed by FBI and local police officers, tried to remove USIP's leadership. The agents had been denied entry to USIP's headquarters the previous week, but they returned Monday with more force, including armed law enforcement officers.

While Howell did not grant immediate reinstatement, she expressed concern over the aggressive tactics used by DOGE agents, calling the presence of armed police "terrorizing."

"Why those ways here -- just because DOGE is in a rush?" Howell asked.

Standoff At USIP headquarters

Andrew Goldfarb, who was representing USIP, told the court that the institute had been aware since March 8 that DOGE was planning to evaluate its security.

The conflict escalated Friday when USIP's board members received emails notifying them of their termination from the board. Later that day, DOGE agents, accompanied by FBI agents, tried to enter the building but were denied access by USIP security staff.

The situation took an even more dramatic turn Saturday when FBI agents visited USIP's security officer at his home, despite him being on medical leave, pressuring him to help gain access to the building.

Later, another security officer was informed that he was being investigated by the Department of Justice for his refusal to let DOGE agents in.

The standoff at USIP continued Monday when the security once again blocked DOGE agents from entering, following which the staff locked down the building for safety. Eventually, D.C. police arrived, escorted the ousted officials out, and allowed DOGE's representatives into the building.

Meanwhile, government attorney Brian Hudak argued that Kenneth Jackson, President Donald Trump's appointee as acting USIP president, was lawfully appointed and those removed should not have blocked his access to the building.

Trump administration's effort to shrink workforce

USIP is a nonpartisan, independent organization created by Congress in 1984 to prevent conflicts and promote peace, and it is not a federal agency.

The judge referred to USIP's lawsuit as "messy," highlighting the fact that it was filed by just five board members, not the entire board, and did not include the ousted president, Amb. George Moose, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit argued that the takeover violated federal law, emphasizing that USIP was not a government entity. It also challenged Trump's executive order, which incorrectly declared USIP a "government entity."

USIP is set to receive $55 million in funding this year, in addition to private donations.

On March 14, Trump fired most of USIP's board without providing reasons, leaving three members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who then removed the agency's president and appointed Jackson, a Trump loyalist.