Amazon is offering its Prime members in the United States a $0.10 per gallon fuel discount at more 7,000 participating gas stations such as BP, Amoco, and AMPM.

Prime members must link their Amazon account to the Earnify app to get the discount. Members can then activate it by linking their accounts and using their phone number or the Earnify app at the pump.

Amazon and Earnify are each contributing $0.05 per gallon to a total $0.10 savings for every fuel grade, with no restrictions on the number of gallons.

The Earnify app helps users locate stations, pay for gas at the pump and earn points that can be used towards other discounts.

Amazon says Prime members could save an estimated $70 annually based on an average fuel consumption of 675 gallons a year.

The offer applies only to Prime members based in the U.S.