The 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) ceremony was held at Southbank Centre in London on Sunday, where celebrities were seen rocking their red carpet appearances. Let's check out who wore what during the event.

Ana de Armas

The 34-year-old actress donned a pink Louis Vuitton gown on the red carpet. She completed it with a necklace and a black stone ring. She was nominated for the "Blonde" movie in the leading actress category. It was actress Cate Blanchett who bagged this award.

#NEW 📸 || Ana de Armas attends the 75th edition #BAFTA Film Awards 2023 in London ✨ pic.twitter.com/DWCw0jU9y9 — ANA DE ARMAS APOYO⭐️ (@ApoyoAnaDeArmas) February 19, 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy

The 26-year-old actress donned French fashion house Schiaparelli's golden outfit. While she wore a minidress, she covered herself with a matching cape from head to toe.

Anya Taylor-Joy en Schiaparelli

2023 BAFTA Awards pic.twitter.com/4uMIsLP7S3 — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) February 19, 2023

Danielle Deadwyler

Deadwyler, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category for the movie "Till," donned a beautiful blue and green Armani Privé gown. The 40-year-old actress wore a cute matching blue pendant to complete her look.

Austin Butler

The 31-year-old actor, who earned the Leading Actor award for his performance in the "Elvis" movie, wore Alexander McQueen's black tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and matching black shoes.

Angela Bassett

Bassett simply rocked fashion designer Pamella Roland's outfit at BAFTAs. The 64-year-old actress donned a lavender gown with massive sleeves as she walked the red carpet. The actress was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Irish actress Kerry Condon won the award for "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales also attended the event. While Prince William wore a sleek black suit with matching shoes and bowtie, Middleton donned a white gown along with black sleeves.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are at the #BAFTAs!



The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the event for the first time since the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/O17INnglX6 — Streaming Digitally (@streamdigital_) February 19, 2023

Sophie Turner

Turner walked the red carpet wearing Louis Vuitton black gown. The dress was covered in several jewelry pieces of different sizes, shapes and colors.

Michelle Yeoh

The 60-year-old Malaysian actress wore a Christian Dior suit that had cape sleeves on the jacket. Yeoh was nominated in the Leading Actress category for her performance in the movie, "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

A moment of appreciation for Michelle Yeoh ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ArfoS95phs — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Actor Richard E. Grant and TV personality Alison Hammond hosted the event.