Middleton wore a one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown and $27 Zara earrings

The Prince and Princess of Wales missed the last two ceremonies

Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzled on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 76th annual BAFTA Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall Sunday. This marked their first in-person appearance at the awards show since 2020.

Middleton, 41, wowed in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, which she paired with long black gloves and gold jewelry, including $27 Zara earrings, Page Six reported.

She addeda small black clutch and gold pumps and allowed her sleek brunette tresses to cascade down her back.

Her husband, who has served as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, looked dapper in his sleek black suit and matching bow tie.

Congratulations to all of this year’s wonderful and worthy @BAFTA winners!



A special evening celebrating the best of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1uMRrauQWm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 19, 2023

In a clip Vogue shared of the royal couple's arrival, attendees and fans can be heard cheering as they walked the red carpet. The magazine noted that Middleton gave her husband a playful tap on his back.

"Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived [at] the 2023 #BAFTAs, proving that royals really are just like us — a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel," Vogue wrote.

Royal fans praised the couple's looks for the night, describing them as elegant and gorgeous.

One Twitter user commented, "#TeamWales looking too good."

"What a glamorous and gracious couple the Prince and Princess of Wales are!!! You both look absolutely stunning and flawless as always!!" another royal fan wrote.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales looked absolutely stunning! It's always nice to see them at these events. And congratulations to all BAFTA winners, it sure was an amazing evening!" a third commenter said.

"I have no doubt it was an incredible and unforgettable night for everyone. Our Prince and Princess of Wales looked stunning," a Middleton fan tweeted.

"Not the first time Prince William has shown up in a velvet jacket. Velvet suits him. I am swooning over his elegance!" another wrote of Prince William.

Sunday's ceremony marked Prince William and Middleton's return to the BAFTAs after they missed the last two ceremonies, according to People. It was also their first appearance on the red carpet as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and his wife were officially given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III after he acceded to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

Prince William pulled out of the 2021 BAFTAs, which was held virtually, following his grandfather Prince Philip's death on April 9, 2021. It was the first time the heir to the British throne missed the prestigious ceremony, according to Hello! magazine.

Last year, Prince William had to skip the event due to "diary constraints."

"We're delighted that BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message," a BAFTA spokesperson told Variety in March 2022. "Due to diary constraints, he is not able to attend in person this year."