Running a small—to medium-sized business today is a delicate operation, and cashflow considerations are at the top of every business owner's mind—from small to large businesses. But it is in the small to medium-sized operation, where access to and ability to secure financing is more difficult, that business owners are feeling the squeeze the most.

One of the most costly elements for businesses is software development—and even if your business doesn't rely on software development as part of its product lifestyle, you still pay the price when you create your website or need to make updates to it.

Research shows that the average website costs between $10,000 and $100,000, which is a significant outlay for most business owners at the start of their journey. Add to this the costs and time taken to maintain and host a website, and everything soon starts to add up.

In software-driven businesses, the cost of hiring developers is on the rise. Careerfoundry's 2025 survey found that the cost to hire an Associate (Junior) Software developer rose from $85,000 to $114,000 from 2022 to 2025, an increase of almost $30,000, or around 35%.

With the costs to develop and maintain tech in business and agency settings on the rise, many companies are now left looking for solutions to improve their bottom line and preserve cash flow more effectively, given the harsh conditions afforded to small and medium-sized businesses.

How SoftMine Reduces the Cost of Hiring Developers

SoftMine, an established player in the AI scene, believes it has the answer to the rising development cost. Using a chat-based app similar to ChatGPT, users can prompt the tool to develop anything and everything that they desire. From websites to booking systems to CRMs and more, SoftMine does the work that a Junior Developer can do in days, in mere hours.

SoftMine's AI transforms the approach to the development pipeline by reimagining how the workforce is structured. Instead of hiring a Senior Developer and 2-3 Junior Developers, companies need only hire a Senior Developer and train them to oversee the work the AI does. This means that a team previously costing $538,000 per year to run now costs $195,000 per year, representing a reduction of 63.7% in costs.

The implications of this are massive for software development business owners—not only are bottom-line costs reduced, but the work is done quicker and without error. What's more, SoftMine's AI actively thinks outside the box for users, suggesting improvements to the tech stack based on the project goals and user inputs.

How SoftMine Reduces Website Development Costs

The benefits don't only extend to development agencies and companies—there are significant savings to be made for business owners who need a website built and maintained, too. The average website build costs between $10,000 and $100,000, and businesses refresh or rebuild their websites every 2 to 3 years, representing a yearly cost to build and maintain a website of between $3,000 and $50,000.

Using SoftMine's tool, the cost to develop and maintain a website can be as low as $1,200 per year - meaning cost savings vary between 60% and a mind-boggling 97%. And unlike expensive web design agencies, SoftMine doesn't mind how often you want to change something. It never sleeps, it never makes mistakes, and it never sends you annoying emails late at night.

SoftMine's tool also handles the website deployment and hosting process automatically, so users don't have to deal with setting servers up, pushing updates, or maintaining records. This leads to a truly all-in-one service.

Beta Testing & Free Demo

SoftMine's AI tool recently completed Beta testing, and several notable projects have emerged from the testing, including a trade analyser for a prominent blockchain trader, educational programs for children, and websites ranging from e-commerce stores to intricate, database-driven portals—each deployed effortlessly to SoftMine's hosting platform.

As the Beta draws to a close, SoftMine is now inviting business owners who are interested in reducing their bottom-line costs to a free trial

To find out more about SoftMine and how it is changing the development landscape for the better