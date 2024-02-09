Apple's long-awaited entry into the mixed-reality headset market has arrived with the U.S. launch of the Vision Pro, a device heralded by CEO Tim Cook as "the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created."

Announced last year, the Vision Pro reignited enthusiasm for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices, with Apple promising that the headset will usher in a new era of "spatial computing" -- Apple's take on the technology that underpins AR/VR.

The excitement led to pre-orders too, with the initial stock of around 180,000 allocated for pre-order already snapped up, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This is despite the notable $3,499 price tag, which can easily rise to over $4,000 with desirable accessories.

However, we've seen similar hype for AR/VR before, and anyone who tried to play Pokémon Go outside in an area with poor cell coverage quickly discovered that exciting use cases are only as viable as the quality of the network that connects users with the cloud.

If Apple's Vision Pro augmented future is to be realized, and consumers are to enjoy AR/VR at scale, then our underlying networks must ensure ultra-fast and low latency connectivity to support this huge traffic influx and deliver these immersive experiences.

How will AR and VR impact networks?

First, it's important to understand how much (or how little) AR and VR technologies can impact network performance. For that, we need to consider where devices like the Vision Pro will be used.

The majority of consumer-use cases that are touted are for at-home use. Meta is currently running TV ads showing its similar Quest device being used to learn piano at home, for example. Use cases like this can be considered "static" as they remain connected to the same network - like a person's at-home Wi-Fi - for the duration.

The exact network requirements depend on things that happen in real-time and how high of a resolution you want to appear in front of your eyes (for example: HD, 4K, 8K, etc.). But it's fair to say that VR and AR apps will use a lot of bandwidth to process information and require low-latency (the speed for data to do a roundtrip between the device and the central processing point of the network) to avoid lag and prevent motion sickness. Some estimates suggest that 400 Mbps is required for truly immersive 4K VR, compared to about 25 Mbps for a traditional 4K video.

This means the performance of devices like the Vision Pro will be determined by the speed of a person's home broadband connection, as well as how much congestion is on the network (eg. how many other devices are being used at the same time for gaming, streaming, browsing etc.).

Then there are the use cases that are designed for outdoor environments or for on the move. Mobile applications like our Pokémon Go, for example, rely on mobile networks like 4G LTE and 5G to facilitate the bandwidth and latency requirements.

Again, in simple terms, the performance of VR/AR will depend on how many other users are congesting the network at once, but these types of devices can use up more than a fair share of the network. If you've ever been to a major concert or sports venue and struggled to load up your social media, then you've experienced a similar situation to what could arise with lots of AR/VR on mobile networks.

There are also rumors of "ski any slope" and "climb any mountain" type VR environments that would combine a variety of physically challenging courses with AR/VR, which would likely require a dedicated wireless (think private 5G) infrastructure to be viable, rather than relying on the public cellular networks.

How equipped are current networks to handle AR and VR devices?

If you have good home broadband, you should be okay to learn VR piano or envision new furniture in your dining room with relative ease. Equally, if you live somewhere with good 5G network coverage, you should be able to enjoy AR and VR on the move without much trouble.

However, there are lots of potential Vision Pro customers that aren't in this situation. At present, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires consumers to have access to actual download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and actual upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps. This type of home network performance isn't really up to the demands of an immersive VR environment, especially if other devices are being used at the same time.

Plans are being discussed to increase this definition for minimum broadband speeds to 100Mbps, but some researchers are estimating that an ultimate immersive media experience will require somewhere between two and five Gbps, so even this may not be enough.

On the mobile side, the percentage of the U.S. covered by 5G can vary depending on whom you ask, as each carrier emphasizes their own individual statistics. Initial 5G deployments were 5G Non-stand alone (NSA), meaning they were 5G radios, but the network still used a 4G core. In simple terms, while a good step toward an upgraded experience, NSA only offers an incremental improvement on 4G LTE.

Now 5G standalone (SA) networks are being deployed which should be able to handle VR-type apps depending on how many concurrent users are present. Network build-outs usually start in built-up urban areas where user density and potential profits are higher, and so those living in more remote communities may have to wait for additional network buildouts before they can make the best use of cloud-based AR/VR applications.

How can networks be improved to support divides like the Vision Pro?

Communication service providers (CSPs) know subscribers' demand for high bandwidth, low latency use cases like AR and VR is growing. So, to meet that demand, CSPs are already investing to make networks faster, smarter, and bring the cloud closer to the user.

Faster means improvements in things like the fiber optic infrastructure that carries data back to big data centers for processing, with technology that is capable of moving 1.6 terabits per second per wavelength. It also means improvements to your home Wi-Fi router, and deploying more of those faster 5G stand-alone networks for faster networks whenever we are on the move.

Smarter means integrating AI, machine learning and advanced analytics into networks. These technologies will allow the network to anticipate end-user demands and adjust without human interaction. They will allow the network to be more adaptive to changing demands placed upon it.

Closer means building out the "edge" of the cloud, where we may need up to five times more data centers than are available today to process information closer to where it is being generated, i.e., closer to you and me. Of course, closer also means closing the digital divide and spreading advanced networks to all corners of the globe.

Lots of work has already been done in the industry to address these technical challenges, and the focus now is on deploying more adaptive networks as quickly and effectively as possible. There has also been a great deal of conscious investment to close the digital divide and increase access to high-performance networks, especially in remote areas, by governments (though of course there is still more to be done).

In short, we have the network technology to support immersive AR and VR now, but it is not yet widely deployed. The main way networks can be improved is by making high-performance, lightning-fast connectivity accessible to anyone that wants to don a headset and have an immersive cloud-connected experience.

Be excited about VR, but don't forget the network!

AR and VR have the potential to transform how we learn, work, play and interact. Some of the biggest and most innovative technology companies in the world are now players in the mixed-reality headset market, and that level of innovation is incredibly exciting.

Naysayers against the Vision Pro and its contemporaries point to the price, concerns about battery life and the lack of compatible apps, but I believe these hurdles will be overcome in time and consumers should feel optimistic about what AR and VR technology could do. However, for these technologies to truly take off and become norms in the way the smartphone has, we must remember the underlying network is integral to their ultimate success.

If networks evolve and continue to become faster, smarter, more automated and bring the cloud closer to the end user, then who knows what's next? We may all be learning piano or climbing mountains with a headset on in the not-too-distant future.

(Steve Alexander is Chief Technology Officer at Ciena.)