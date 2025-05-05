There has been much speculation going around Apple and its products as of late, and one of the newest ones involves the company's release schedule for its iPhones.

It is being reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning on changing its release schedule for its iPhones, beginning with the iPhone 18. The iPhone 18, though still unconfirmed as of press time, is expected to be released next year.

Apple to Reportedly Change Release Schedule

According to a report by The Information (via Engadget), sources have revealed that sources have claimed that the Pro models will release first, likely during the fall release window.

The base models, on the other hand, will reportedly be pushed to the spring release window following the Pro models' release.

Should this be accurate, it means that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may be released in fall 2026. Engadget speculates that the rumored foldable iPhone may also be released during this time.

The reported change to the release schedule may end up pushing the iPhone 18 base model as well as the potential iPhone 18 Slim and iPhone 18e to spring 2027.

iPhones No Longer Made in China

The new report comes just after Apple has confirmed that the iPhones bound for the United States are no longer made in China.

"We do expect the majority of iPhones sold in US will have India as their country of origin," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

According to a report by the BBC, Vietnam is also set to benefit from Apple's decision to remove production from China. The Southeast Asian nation will reportedly produce the company's iPads and Apple Watches.

Originally published on Tech Times