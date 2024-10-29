Former contestants and staff from "The Apprentice" have publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris while condemning Donald Trump's "fragile ego" in an open letter.

The group of six, which include notable figures from the reality show's early seasons, reflected on their time working with Trump, sharing insights into his demand for loyalty and erratic behavior.

The alumni urge voters to support Harris in the upcoming election, arguing that the country requires a leader with genuine character and a vision for progress, in the letter obtained by Politico.

They also attribute the divisiveness in the country directly to former president Trump, further pointing out his false promises and flawed way of leading.

"But our extended up-close-and-personal experiences with Donald also revealed his serial history as a divisive, self-interested, and erratic leader with a fragile ego," the group wrote in the letter. "We saw first-hand how he demanded one-way loyalty, the trail of his broken promises, his willingness to lie and take advantage of people and how virulently he lashed out whenever he was triggered by even the slightest of criticisms."

The group is made up of Kwame Jackson of season one, Tara Dowdell of season two, Dr. Randal Pinkett of season four, Surya Yalamanchili of season six, producer Bill Pruitt, and head of casting Scott Salyers.

"Last week, we saw the open letter from the brave survivors of sexual assault speaking out about the importance of this election, and felt compelled to share our point-of-view," the letter stated. "To those survivors of sexual and gender-based violence: We see you, we hear you, and we agree with you that Vice President Kamara Harris is the right—and only—choice for President."

Originally published by Latin Times