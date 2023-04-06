The emergence of Artificial Intelligence-powered applications like ChatGPT and DALL-E has brought the technology to the forefront of contemporary discourse. The United States witnessed a marked upswing in demand for AI professionals last year, according to a new report.

AI is composed of a wide range of technologies and subfields. Employers seek candidates with particular sets of skills that correspond to their specific use cases within the AI domain.

Artificial Intelligence is commonly associated with the popular generative AI models that have recently become a focal point. A report from Stanford University reveals there is a rising demand for machine learning professionals, a skill that was mentioned in 1.03% of all job postings in the U.S. last year.

Machine learning, a critical subset of AI, enhances the ability of a system to make accurate predictions based on the data it is trained on. Generative AI models operate within a machine-learning framework.

The broader AI skill cluster ranks second in popularity, featuring in 0.61% of all job postings. Other AI-related skills such as natural language processing (0.20%), neural networks (0.16%), autonomous driving (0.15%), visual image recognition (0.13%) and robotics (0.06%) were also in demand.

The advent of generative AI tools has led to a surge in demand for prompt engineers, Business Insider reported. These professionals, who are responsible for testing prompts and developing user guides to enhance chatbot interactions, can get a pay of up to $335,000. Unlike traditional engineering or coding fields, they do not require a prior background in it.

Anthropic, a firm focused on the safety and research of artificial intelligence, recently posted a job listing for a "prompt engineer and librarian." The position offers a salary range of $175,000 to $335,000, Bloomberg reported.

Although the demand for rapid engineers is also on the rise, experts warn this position may not be the most sought-after one in the future.

"I have a strong suspicion that 'prompt engineering' is not going to be a big deal in the long-term and prompt engineer is not the job of the future," Ethan Mollick, a Wharton School professor, tweeted in February.

ChatGPT experience, the new in-demand skill

ChatGPT is reportedly the latest must-have skill that businesses desire in prospective candidates. Since its unveiling in late 2022, many companies such as Microsoft and Slack have swiftly adopted ChatGPT to enhance the functionality of their products and streamline workflows.

According to a recent study by the career portal Resume Builder, an overwhelming 92% of business leaders value AI/chatbot experience in a job candidate's profile, while 90% appreciate ChatGPT-specific experience during the recruitment process.

"Companies are already expecting candidates to have experience with ChatGPT," said Stacie Haller, Resume Builder's chief career advisor.

"The use of this technology is certainly something employees and candidates will want to stay current on. Job seekers certainly should add this skill if they have it to their resume, and employers should add it to their list of required or preferred skills if it's something they expect from candidates. As seen throughout history, as technology evolves, workers' skills need to evolve and change as well," she added.