Roses from Concrete, A Black Feminist Leadership Model for School Reform by Dr. Nadine Richards, is a qualitative study on women of color in leadership positions within the education sector. Stemming from the research conducted for her doctoral dissertation at Hofstra University, Nadine focuses on the state of New York and introduces a comprehensive roadmap for building a more equitable educational landscape. Despite the lack of material available in this area of study, the author successfully portrays a compelling picture of the realities faced by many women of color in their pursuit of a meaningful career in education.

With global experience and a personal background in education and principal consulting, Nadine is well-positioned to provide an illustrative glance into a historically male-dominated industry, highlighting some of the intricacies that exist below the surface. As she moved up in leadership positions, Nadine discovered a rise in sexism, racial prejudice, and microaggressions - inspiring her line of inquiry and extensive research into this field.

Nadine comments: "The book delves into the realities of being a woman of color in education, written by a woman of color in education. The personal touch evident throughout my writing is what brings the book to life. In particular, my research uncovered a shared, recurring sentiment amongst many women of Asian, Black, and Latin descent - one that left them feeling unheard within their careers and inspired to share their stories."

Roses from Concrete follows the often tumultuous journeys of some of these women. Through focus groups, one-on-one meetings, document analysis, observational reviews, and descriptive statistical data, the author utilizes a method of research known as a theory-building case study - commonly used to confirm a theory and see if a new one emerges. Such a strategy and the triangulation of data is a useful means to illuminate voices that may be hidden in mainstream research and in this case, practice too.

Nadine continues: "My overarching goal is to disrupt the status quo and motivate women of color who are interested in pursuing and maintaining leadership positions in education. Roses from Concrete may not resonate with everyone but it seeks to spark necessary dialogue, become an interesting point of discussion, and lead a revolutionary change."

The titular metaphor of 'Roses from Concrete' is a reference to women's abilities to flourish in circumstances that may appear impossible. Although historically marginalized, the author reminds women that they are in fact, the reformers and originators of change. Sharing compelling stories of Black women superintendents and heads of schools, the book reveals the power of intersectional leadership to dismantle systemic inequities and pave the way for a more equitable future.

Roses from Concrete, A Black Feminist Leadership Model for School Reformis now available worldwide, in both e-book and paperback copy.