"Avatar: The Way of Water" continues to beat expectations after crossing the $2 billion mark and crushing the record previously held by "Avengers: Infinity War."

On Thursday, Variety reported that the highly anticipated sequel from renowned director James Cameron has already grossed $2.054 billion at the global box office, beating "Infinity War's" $2.052 billion record from 2018.

The impressive figure officially made "Avatar 2" the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever in cinema history. The four films that are still ahead of it are "Star Wars Episode VII — The Force Awakens" ($2.07 billion), "Titanic" ($2.19 billion), "Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and the first "Avatar" ($2.92 billion).

Domestically, "Avatar 2" managed to rake in $603 million so far. Internationally, the movie set a record by grossing $1.5 billion, making it the fourth-biggest film in terms of global box office sales.

Now in its seventh week, "The Way of Water" is setting its sights on the record held by "The Force Awakens." Deadline reported that this will likely happen in the coming days since the movie continues to perform well worldwide.

Based on the "Avatar" sequel's steadily impressive performance, it could surpass the record set by Cameron's other massive hit film, "Titanic." It is currently $135 million away from matching the sales of the tragic movie about the star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose.

However, Deadline pointed out that the gap could be widened next month since Paramount will re-release "Titanic" in theaters worldwide come Valentine's Day.

The news about "The Way of Water's" box office records came a few days after Cameron got snubbed by the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate the filmmaker for best director this year.

Another snub that raised eyebrows when the Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 edition of its awards ceremony was Tom Cruise, who was overlooked in the best actor category even though "Top Gun: Maverick" did well and wowed global audiences.

Viola Davis, who received critical praise for her performance in "The Woman King," also failed to bag a nomination in the best actress category.