President Joe Biden confused Lebanese political party Hezbollah with Palestinian militant group Hamas during his speech discussing the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"More than 15 months of conflict began with Hezbollah's brutal massacre on Oct. 7," Biden said during the press conference.

Hamas carried out the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that left more than 1,200 Israeli citizens dead and took more than 200 hostage. Hezbollah was not involved in the attack.

Hezbollah and Israel previously agreed upon their own ceasefire in November 2024. The agreement came following a series of attacks near Lebanon's southern border. The ceasefire called for both sides to pull their forces away from the border and back to their respected sides, the BBC reported at the time.

Biden mixing up the two groups led social media users to make fun of the president, with many noting his older age.

"Oh poor peepaw," one user commented. "Not fit for office. On so many levels," another user wrote. One just simply called the situation "embarrassing."

Others used the mix up to celebrate that Biden will be leaving office next week as Donald Trump is set to take over.

"And people thought he can manage the second term," one user wrote. "This senile skeleton was the most powerful man in the world for 4 years," another user commented.

Biden confirmed reports that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire deal earlier Wednesday afternoon. In the agreement, Hamas has agreed to release the remaining hostages while Israel will remove its troops from Gaza in a series of phases.

