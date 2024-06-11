President Joe Biden will be wooing the elderly population as his campaign launches the Seniors for Biden-Harris, a national initiative that will leverage the advantages among elderly voters.

An exclusive report by NBC News revealed that many Democrats were worried they were already losing their grip on young voters, including Blacks and Latinos. Fortunately, polls have shown that the elderly members of society are slowly swinging toward Biden, particularly those in the 65 and above bracket.

The initiative is expected to appeal to the elderly group. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will help launch the effort with an event in New Hampshire on Friday. A campaign spokesperson noted that New Hampshire has the highest percentage of residents aged 65 and older.

In addition to Emhoff, First Lady Jill Biden will also be making extra efforts to win battleground states. Some of the events the First Lady has planned for the elderly include phone banks, postcard writing, and pickleball tournaments.

According to Biden's advisers, Democrats provide various explanations for the shift among older voters. One reason cited is diminishing support among other groups. Older voters are less likely to rely on social media or TikTok, instead consuming traditional media.

Politico has reported that the shift in voter preferences is significant. Early polls indicate a possible electoral realignment, with substantial numbers showing a shift from former Democratic strongholds to support for former President Donald Trump, and the same trend appears among Republicans.

Trump has been winning the hearts of the younger population, many of whom distance themselves from the current president. In contrast, Biden is welcomed by the elderly group, a stark difference from the voting patterns four years ago.

If the November results reflect this trend, it will signify a true shift in the electorate. No Republican has won the young voters since George H.W. Bush's victory in 1988, and no Democrat has carried the senior vote since Al Gore's stance on Social Security in 2000.