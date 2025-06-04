A nightclub allegedly operated by a member of the Los Zetas cartel was raided over the weekend in Summerville, South Carolina, resulting in nearly 80 arrests.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted an operation after receiving a tip about "The Alamo," an illegal underground nightclub located roughly 25 miles northwest of Charleston. Authorities said the club was a hub for weapons, narcotics, and human trafficking.

The raid, dubbed "Operation Last Stand," took place around 3 a.m. on June 1 and involved approximately 200 federal, state and local law enforcement officers. Officials said 66 of those arrested were in the United States illegally, and five had outstanding criminal warrants.

Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie and Cardell Morant, special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations, held a press conference following the raid. Ritchie stated that two of those arrested were believed to be "high-level cartel members" with ties to both the Los Zetas cartel and the Tren de Aragua gang. Authorities expect the number of individuals tied to gangs to increase as the investigation continues.

Officials did not release the identities of the alleged cartel members or disclose the extent of their involvement in criminal operations.

🚨A Mexican illegal alien and member of a violent cartel was arrested by @ICEgov agents in Charleston. This arrest underscores our commitment to protecting communities from transnational criminal threats. pic.twitter.com/NC0B5Y5FEH — HSI Charlotte (@HSI_Charlotte) June 2, 2025

Among those arrested was Sergio Joel Galo-Baca, a Honduran national living in the country illegally. He was subject to an active Interpol Red Notice for homicide in his home country, officials said.

During the operation authorities seized firearms, cocaine and an "unknown controlled substance" in addition to a large quantity of "bulk currency," ABC News 4 reported. Four vehicles were also seized for drug-related offenses and are awaiting search warrants.

Additionally, ten youths between the ages of 13 and 21 were removed from the club and returned to their parents. Authorities believe some of them may be victims of human trafficking and were handed over to state social services for protection and care

Law enforcement officials said the nightclub's owner and primary operator was identified as Benjamin Reyna-Flores. He was arrested and booked into the Charleston County jail. Reyna-Flores faces multiple charges, including unlawful storage and transportation of alcoholic liquors, illegal sale and manufacturing of alcohol, and sales to an unlicensed person.

His bond was set at $4,715. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

"The successful operation that took place in the Charleston area resulted in more than 70 arrests of illegal aliens — including an international murder suspect — and the dismantling of a nightclub run by a suspected cartel member where drug, weapon, and human trafficking were taking place," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, fugitives and lawbreakers are on notice: Leave now, or ICE will find you and deport you."

Originally published on Latin Times