President Donald Trump picked Dr. Casey Means for the role of U.S. Surgeon General after withdrawing the nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, according to the White House's announcement on Wednesday.

The decision came just one day before Nesheiwat's Senate confirmation hearing was scheduled to begin.

Trump took to social media to share that Dr. Means is highly qualified and will work closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to carry out the administration's health agenda.

He praised her academic background and career, saying she could become one of the most impactful Surgeon Generals in U.S. history.

"Casey has impeccable 'MAHA' credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also mentioned that Dr. Nesheiwat is expected to serve in another role within the Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Surgeon General, often called "the nation's doctor," is a physician responsible for guiding the public on health issues. This role includes releasing reports, advisories, and calls to action based on the latest scientific evidence, CNN reported.

The Surgeon General also leads the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a team of uniformed officers working to improve the country's overall health. Nesheiwat, a family doctor from New York and former medical contributor on Fox News, was set to appear before the Senate for a confirmation hearing on Thursday.

She is also the sister-in-law of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who faced internal scrutiny after mistakenly including a journalist in a group chat about sensitive military operations. Trump recently nominated Waltz to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

"I am looking forward to continuing to support President Trump and working closely with Secretary Kennedy in a senior policy role to Make America Healthy Again! My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn't changed," Nesheiwat wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In March, the White House unexpectedly pulled its nomination of Dr. Dave Weldon to lead the CDC just before his Senate confirmation hearing was set to begin. The decision came after internal concerns were raised over his past remarks questioning vaccines.

Later, Dr. Susan Monarez was put forward as the new nominee to head the agency.